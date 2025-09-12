Apparently Paramount Skydance Will Just Buy Everything Now

If it feels like it was only a month ago when we had our last major bit of corporate media consolidation, there’s a good reason for that. It literally was just over a month ago when billionaire David Ellison’s Skydance Media closed its merger with Paramount Global, forming the titanic Paramount Skydance.

Now, before Stephen Colbert’s body is even cold, the newly-formed mega corporation is on the prowl for more competitors to eat and, according to multiple reports, it has found its target. Paramount Skydance has engaged with investment banks as it prepares an offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, with a bid set to arrive as early as next week.

From a business perspective, it certainly makes sense that Warner Bros. Discovery would be amenable to an acquisition. Under the David Zaslav regime, the once venerable conglomerate hasn’t exactly been the best steward of itself. The company’s announced plan to split in half to become Warner Bros. (housing HBO Max and Warner Bros. studios) and Discovery Global (TV networks) is a tacit admission of failure, and Paramount Skydance’s apparent interest in buying both halves of the business before the split is complete must sound pretty appealing.

Corporate consolidation has always been a feature, not a bug, of capitalism, but the streaming era has seen that shrinkage accelerate in some truly extreme ways. The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2017 set off an unprecedented media sector arms race in which the only mantra was “grow or die.” In fact, both companies involved in this potential Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery merger have been involved in multiple other transactions throughout. Paramount merged with its longtime ally ViacomCBS in 2019, and Warner Bros. dumped Time Inc. in 2014, got bought by AT&T in 2018, merged with Discovery Inc. in 2022, and planned to split itself once again in 2026. Warner Bros. is basically the Forrest Gump of the streaming age… which is fitting since that Robert Zemeckis film is a Paramount property.