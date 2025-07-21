Does Stephen Colbert’s Exit Doom Late Night As a Genre?

We’ve seen the handwriting on the wall for quite a few years now. Colbert’s show isn’t the first casualty in the late night extinction era. Conan O’Brien left the genre when TBS cancelled his titular talk show. This is ironic considering Conan was mired late night controversy back in 2010 due to the importance of the format. O’Brien’s leash was so short that he famously got pushed out so Jay Leno could return to The Tonight Show. This was back at a time when late-night shows as properties unto themselves were still valuable. Fast forward 15 years, and the programs are being scrapped regardless of who’s in the suit and tie on stage.

James Corden’s run on The Late Late Show ended even after years of him laying out a blueprint for how other hosts could adapt their comedy for the internet era. Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” skits frequently went viral on YouTube during the late 2010s and early 2020s. Singing with celebrities was a light-hearted, much less topical style of humor than the satirical jazz that Colbert applies. It still wasn’t good enough. The franchise was axed in 2023 by … CBS.

Even if we say that CBS and Paramount are leading the charge to end late night talk shows, it’s clear that other traditional comedy series at the 11:35 p.m. slot are becoming a relic. Networks used to think that replacing older comedians with younger ones would appeal to the coveted age 18-49 advertising demographic. Instead, the average age of Colbert’s audience is eight years older right now than Letterman’s was a decade ago (68 years old versus 60 years old). It appears that late night talk show audiences will continue to grow older no matter who the host is.

The American attention span has been cut so dramatically that even a 30-second TikTok is too much for a lot of us. Doomscrolling culture and needing that hit of dopamine that comes from a new stimulus after only a few waning moments with a person or topic means that a commentator interviewing a subject for 10 minutes or rambling about the day’s events has outlasted its welcome. That’s beyond unfortunate.

Late night talk show hosts become a fixture of their fans’ lives. Watching late night is a routine that becomes just as ingrained as your morning coffee or a shower at the end of a hard day’s work. This is still possible through highlight videos on YouTube, something that even Colbert’s team realized in full. He averaged anywhere between 200,000 to 400,000 views on that platform daily. This number has gone up tenfold since he lost his job on July 16. Unfortunately, the numbers you get for a live audience still seem to take precedence over those you get online.

Repetition is comforting. Some of us don’t need a novel video or a shock-value clip on our phone screens to wind down. Often, that calm comes in Conan letting Sacha Baron Cohen gyrate on his desk or Craig Ferguson bantering with a primitive robot as his sidekick. Watching these hijinks happen in the context of the rest of the show elevates the material. Only seeing a sample of something without the beginning and the end is like LeBron James partisans trying to assess Michael Jordan on a small selection of dunks and dribble moves without ever watching him play a full game.