A.I. Making Minority Report a Reality Shows Failure of Cautionary Sci-Fi Movies

With both Minority Report and Person of Interest, any attempt to use these stories to analyze how these technologies could be applied in the real world quickly falls apart because of one crucial difference. In fiction, these technologies work.

It is not surprising that in the aftermath of 9/11 there were a lot of people interested in using computers to analyze data and predict who would become a terrorist. Very quickly these solutions ran into a problem (it is a debate for elsewhere whether this was actually a “problem” as far as the people implementing these solutions were concerned)—there are a lot more people who fulfill the criteria for “possible terrorist” than there are terrorists. Someone who is angry about politics and is buying a large quantity of fertilizer may be planning to build a bomb. But it is far more likely you are about to arrest an innocent man who likes to stay informed about current events and happens to enjoy gardening. Of course the criteria for these predictions are not limited to those who are buying fertilizer—it also includes demographic characteristics. The line between “predictive policing” and “racial profiling” is so blurry it’s practically impossible to see.

A specific real-life example occurred in Chicago in 2013 when a Black man named Robert McDaniel turned up on Chicago PD’s predictive “heat list.” Much like in Person of Interest, the system the police used forecast that McDaniel would be involved in a violent crime, but could not say whether he would be the shooter or the victim. So the police went to talk to him.

Since McDaniel was a Black man in a poor neighborhood who had been in trouble with the police before for marijuana-related offenses and street gambling, but nothing violent, it raised suspicions among some neighbors when he was seen being visited by police, but not arrested.

McDaniel found himself under constant police surveillance while friends began to distance themselves. People assumed he was informing the police, and McDaniel’s claims about a predictive “heat list” sounded like so much science fiction. Eventually, these suspicions led to him getting shot.

It’s depressingly, bitterly ironic. Almost like a bad sci-fi story. The algorithm designed to prevent crime caused the very crime it predicted, and an innocent man died.