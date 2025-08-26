1990s CGI Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

When talking about computer graphics and ’90s animation, most immediately go to 1995’s Toy Story, the first fully-CG animated feature film. But even the most diehard Woody’s Roundup watcher has to admit that the visuals of Toy Story look pretty iffy today. The same cannot be said of Beauty and the Beast and its sweeping CG ballroom sequence.

For most of Beauty and the Beast, directors Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise use hand-drawn animation. But for the standout ballroom dance sequence, which features the beautiful title ballad, Trousdale and Wise called upon the CG supervisor Jim Hillin to push the Pixar-developed Computer Animation Production System further than it had been before. The result is something grand and magical, a single scene that fully sells the romantic change of heart for Belle and the Beast.

Death Becomes Her (1992)

On one hand, Death Becomes Her is an anomaly in the filmography of Robert Zemeckis. The story of two women (Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn) whose bodies get transformed as they battle for the affections of a doofy plastic surgeon (Bruce Willis) feels more at home on Broadway (where there’s currently a smash musical adaptation of the film) than it does alongside Zemeckis’ Boomer classics Back to the Future and Forrest Gump.

With that said, the incredible effects in Death Becomes Her certainly are the work of a tech-obsessed filmmaker. Zemeckis takes the cartoon-logic lessons he learned while making 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and applies them to actual people. The image of Streep with her head twisted about, or Hawn with hole in her stomach, should be the stuff of nightmares, but Death Becomes Her makes them camp movie magic.

Jurassic Park (1993)

According to behind-the-scenes legends, when stop-motion animator Phil Tippett saw the digital dinosaurs ILM was making for Jurassic Park, he told Dennis Muren, “We’re extinct.” Thankfully Tippett continues to work (you may have seen his animation in a season one episode of Poker Face), but his worries were justified. The dinosaurs of Jurassic Park still look amazing, sometimes better than beasties in later Jurassic World entries. The introduction of the dinosaurs also stands as one of Steven Spielberg’s most awe-inspiring moments, even within a filmography filled with awe.

Of course Jurassic Park also succeeds in part because of how much Steven Spielberg relies on Stan Winston’s puppetry. Not only did Winston, Tippett, and the crew figure out the weight and movement of the dinos, but they also created animatronic puppets to interact with the actors as much as possible. Jurassic Park understood how far restraint can take you, something that those who followed too often forgot.