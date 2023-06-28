Of Course Matilda the Musical Is Upsetting, It’s a Roald Dahl Story

Books aside, school’s one redeeming factor for Matilda is Miss Honey, the kindly teacher who is everything that Trunchbull and the Wormwoods are not. Miss Honey is humble, sweet, clever, and instantly sees Matilda’s uniqueness. The problem is that the pupils of Crunchem Hall aren’t the only abused children in this story; Miss Honey was one too, and the trauma has left her a frightened mouse in the shadow of her abusive-aunt-turned-employer Miss Trunchbull.

Enter: Matilda, whose powers of telekinesis and natural sense of justice – honed no doubt by reading the Russian greats – set to work toppling Miss T’s regime and installing Miss Honey in her place. (“And if it’s not right,” sings Matilda, “you’ve got to put it right.”) When the Wormwoods flee the country and leave Matilda in Miss Honey’s care, it’s happy days for the wunderkind and her new adoptive mother, but their route to happiness was paved with pain.

‘Sometimes You Have To Be a Little Bit Naughty’

Nowhere is that made clearer than in the 2022 film adapted from Dennis Kelly, Tim Minchin and Matthew Warchus’s stage musical. The movie softens none of the Wormwoods’ abuse or Trunchbull’s violence. We see Matilda’s father throw her onto the floor, and hear her repeatedly called a goblin, a gremlin, a worm, – wrongly – a boy, and dehumanised as “it”. The film stages the headmistress’ cartoonishly brutal attacks on tiny pupils in a couple of memorably upsetting scenes, which met with some criticism on release. There’s a general murmuring that the disturbing depiction of bullying is too prominent and too extravagantly presented for a young audience.

Welcome to the gruesome world of Roald Dahl, or indeed, of fairy tales and nursery rhymes, where human bones are also crunched by giants and mouse tails also cut off with carving knives. Matilda the Musical’s violence is all there in the hugely popular and widely read book. On screen, it shouldn’t have come as any surprise.

What may come as a surprise about the musical is its emotional power, deep weirdness, and revolutionary political thrust.

To start with the politics: director Matthew Warchus’ film uses prison movie trappings to set up Crunchem Hall as a surveillance-heavy penitentiary. Matilda’s instinctive rebellion against Trunchbull’s tyranny spreads through the oppressed crowd like a lit fuse, inspiring other explosive acts. After Matilda says no to the headmistress in front of the others, her words become a revolutionary slogan. “No” starts to appear on graffiti around the school and pinned inside blazers. When Matilda uses her magical powers to finally oust their dreaded head, a gang of pupils pull down her statue with ropes, Saddam Hussein and Edward Colston-style.