Matilda the Musical Cast: Emma Thompson, Matt Henry, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham

In December 2022, the critically acclaimed, mega-successful stage musical based on Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book Matilda came to cinemas translated into a punchy, inventive feature film. Written by playwright and screenwriter Dennis Kelly (Utopia, The Third Day) with songs and lyrics by comedian and writer Tim Minchin (Upright), the musical – like the book – is a terrific blend of poignancy and rebellious satire.

Famously adapted for a 1996 American feature film starring writer Mara Wilson in the title role, Matilda is the story of an extraordinary young girl born into a neglectful family who are unable to see, or appreciate her uniqueness. Matilda Wormwood isn’t just an academic genius, and when she goes up against the cruel, child-hating headmistress Miss Trunchbull, she uses her powers to right a generational wrong.

The new film retains the original musical’s anarchic heart, chiefly by retaining its director Matthew Warchus, who pulled the whole thing together for the 2010 Royal Shakespeare Company debut. Out now on Netflix in the UK, here are the actors you’ll see.

Emma Thompson is Miss Trunchbull

The role of sadistic headmistress Miss Trunchbull, made famous by Bertie Carvel in the stage version of the musical, was originally attached to Ralph Fiennes before it went to Dame Emma Thompson, actor, writer and two-time Oscar winner (for The Remains of the Day and the screenplay for Sense & Sensibility). Firmly in national treasure category from her alt-comedy start to her big screen hits including the very starry 1993 film of Much Ado About Nothing, plus Howards End, The Remains of the Day, In the Name of the Father and many more, Thompson was beloved by young audiences for adapting and playing the lead in the Nanny McPhee films, expected to come to the West End as a musical later this year.