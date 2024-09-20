Civil War Indicts Its Activist Watchers

Despite sharing a vehicle with three veteran journalists, young aspiring war photographer Jessie (Cailee Spaeny) cannot help but break down into tears. The quartet just drove away from a gas station held by attendants who may, or may not, be combatants in a conflict that’s gripped the entire United States. They’re certainly armed when they show Jessie and her more experienced hero Lee (Kirsten Dunst) three looters they captured and have been beating for days. In that moment, the gunman also gave Jessie a choice, offering to either kill the looters now or let them go after a few more days of torture.

When Jessie failed to respond, Lee took action… of a sort. She took a photo of the man with the gun and his prisoners, substituting watching for action. As Jessie cries, Lee justifies her non-action. “Once you start asking yourself those questions, you can’t stop,” she barks at her fragile fan. “So we don’t ask. We record, so other people ask.”

For some viewers of Civil War, any frustration at Lee could also be directed at the film itself. Written and directed by Alex Garland, Civil War depicts a future America in which secessionists in Florida and Texas take up arms against their fellow citizens. Yet despite releasing Civil War into an actual America given to bitter and sometimes violent disagreement, Garland resolutely avoids clear signifiers to our present political moment. As much as we viewers might identify with Jessie, weeping in impotent shame, the film asks us to take seriously Lee’s argument and understand the distinction between watching and doing… and not to mistake one for the other.

Present Politics

When Den of Geek asked Garland last spring about the lack of clear political context in Civil War, he responded in ironically unmistakable terms. “It’s just complete bullshit,” Garland declared. He insisted that the film does in fact make a political statement, even if it isn’t necessarily the one the viewer wants. “To me, [that charge] involves implicitly a degree of contempt, a sort of built in degree of contempt for other people.”