Blonde and Marilyn Monroe’s True History: How Much Really Happened?

One of Monroe’s publicists told biographer Guiles, “Joe wasn’t any great hero in Marilyn’s life. He was vicious. He couldn’t have treated her worse. He beat the hell out of her and she was terrified. He continued bothering her months after their divorce. It seems nice and considerate not to talk to anybody because of his precious memories, but he was rotten to her. I’m not sure how they got back as friends near the end… I know their friendship was blown out of all proportion by the newspapers.”

Marilyn Monroe’s Marriage to Arthur Miller

Few folks are aware that Marilyn Monroe began courting playwright Arthur Miller ever before meeting Joe DiMaggio. Blonde also glosses over that fact, but it’s right to show that he was a bit skeptical about meeting her at first. He then was surprised, and fascinated, by her mind. They became pen pals afterward, although Miller distanced himself when Marilyn wrote she dreamed of moving to Brooklyn (where he lived with his then-wife and children).

They reconnected after each of their marriages fell apart, and many biographers argue, as does Blonde, that Miller was the love of Monroe’s life. He engaged with her intellectually and attempted to nurse her anxieties and insecurities—until he could not. The truth is they were happier while dating and forming a united front while he faced Contempt of Congress charges for refusing to name names to HUAC. Afterward, they quickly wed.

Their first road bump occurred while Miller accompanied Monroe as she was filming The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) in England with Sir Laurence Olivier. Olivier and Monroe did not get on at all, and Miller was often forced to act as mediator. Six weeks into this process, Marilyn discovered Arthur’s personal notebook/journal left open next to her script, in which Miller admitted to his frustration and disappointment in Marilyn on the film. According to famed acting teachers Lee and Paula Strasberg—who by this time had become Marilyn’s acting coaches and something close to cult-like leaders in her life—Marilyn was so distraught they needed to rush her to a psychiatrist at once. Lee insists this was the beginning of the end of the Miller marriage.

In Blonde, this is re-contextualized as Marilyn discovering Arthur (Adrien Brody) has written about their marriage in one of his scripts. This is based on the popular assumption that Miller used Monroe for artistic inspiration while writing The Misfits and his 1964 play After the Fall. While there is truth in that, he began The Misfits before he and Marilyn were fully dating and had her tacit approval (maybe) over that far more flattering portrait than After the Fall, which was finished after Monroe’s death.

Either way, it is true they struggled to have children. In Blonde, Miller is implicitly blamed by Monroe as she has her miscarriage because Arthur forces her to entertain his friends on a beach where she trips and falls. In reality, the first loss of a child occurred when Marilyn became ill and she was diagnosed to have an ectopic pregnancy. To save her life, she was forced to terminate the pregnancy. The second time occurred while she was filming Some Like It Hot (1959), which created a riff between Miller and director Billy Wilder since Arthur blamed Wilder for Marilyn’s miscarriage.