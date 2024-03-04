Netflix’s American Conspiracy Dangles a JFK Theory Even Oliver Stone Missed

There was a difference. A large chunk of a trunk of a tree is missing in a few frames, making it look like the tree is hanging in mid-air. This visual anomaly is shown with the intent to prove the authenticity of the first tape. Seymour, however, sees through even this. She says both tapes have been doctored in order to provide implausible deniability.

In the interview, Seymour explains anyone claiming to see a tape showing such a preposterous public display would never be taken seriously again. It would overshadow questions on what agency could be that brazen. Who embodies the audacity to execute a popular head of state in full view of a crowd of eyewitnesses, including journalists? The agency which is synonymous with regime change through selective assassination, according to The Secret CIA Assassination Manual: A Study of Assassination by Ron Collins. The same agency which flooded inner cities with dope of all tastes and cuts, according to American Conspiracy.

When Nichols reveals the extent the CIA will go to bend history to their preferred narrative, he explains, warns, or threatens: “Nothing is as it appears to be.”

The Origins of the Alternate Zapruder Film Myth

The first time this writer encountered the possibility of an altered Zapruder film came from the 1991 book Behold a Pale Horse, by the controversial William Milton Cooper. That book, along with Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea’s The Illuminatus Trilogy (1975) laid the foundation for the shadow government conspiracy genre. Through satire or zealotry, both books also kickstarted the fake news cycle.

Behold a Pale Horse reports a December 1988 phone conversation with an intelligence community acquaintance who denies claims about “Top Secret” documents Cooper saw in the Navy. He wanted to confirm the existence of a movie being withheld from the public. According to the book, Cooper’s contact “not only showed me the film but gave me a video copy. I showed the video whenever I spoke to a group of people. The film is titled ‘Dallas Revisited.’”

“Wild Bill” Cooper, who was killed during a November 2001 shootout with law enforcement, posited that Greer was Plan B to the Kennedy assassination. He would act in the event the other assassins were unable to do the job. The Zapruder film shows Greer turn to Kennedy twice. According to Cooper, the initial backwards view is to ascertain whether the first team of assassins delivered a kill shot, slowing the car as it entered the designated area of execution. The second time the driver looks over his shoulder is to complete the operation.