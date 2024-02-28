The Best Change in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Isn’t What You Think

This article contains spoilers for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Any adaptation of a piece of art, especially if it’s beloved, is going to need to make changes. Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender was no exception, especially with it adapting 20 episodes of an animated series to eight hour-long episodes of live-action. Cuts would need to be made, story beats switched around, character motivations altered, and a team of creators fresh to the franchise would put their spin on the material.

Some of these changes were fascinating. The remixing of the story with original episodes placed within the stories of other episodes took serious skill to pull off. Other changes just didn’t work. Koh the Face Stealer, originally an evil power so great he could never be defeated, was over-explained to the point that he lost much of his menace. The lack of Zuko (Dallas Liu) directly attacking Kyoshi Island robbed him of important development.

Yet the one change that stood above all the rest, for all the right reasons, involved Zuko and his crew. The 41st Division. In the original season 1 episode 12 “The Storm,” Iroh reveals Zuko’s backstory to the crew of his ship. In a flashback we see the event that caused the prince to be banished, when he spoke out of turn at a meeting of Fire Nation generals. A key part of a plan being laid out was that the Fire Nation would gain the upper hand in a battle against the Earth Nation by utilizing a distraction. A distraction made up of new recruits, the 41st Division. They’re not meant to have a fighting chance, as the General explains,