Netflix Frankenstein First Look Photo Fulfills a 50-Year Dream for Guillermo del Toro

On the one hand, it’s a simple enough image: Oscar Isaac, veteran stage and film actor, stands before an audience of physicians and academics. We can tell from the style of dress and unkempt hair that Isaac’s Dr. Frankenstein lives in the 19th century (so a bit unlike his literary counterpart). But there’s also a look of mania in his eyes; a face of obsession. It’s fitting for a new screen version of literature’s first mad scientist, and yet it is perhaps more befitting Guillermo del Toro, a celebrated director and dreamer who’s been trying to bring his Frankenstein to the screen for more than half a century.

“Over the decades, the character has fused with my soul in a way that it has become autobiography,” del Toro said in a video message shared with the press alongside the above image. “It doesn’t get more personal than this.”

Indeed, the story has been one del Toro first fell in love with on the page and screen as a child. The Mexican auteur’s affinity for the story spans countless iterations, including most famously the ones starring Boris Karloff and directed by James Whale. However, the literary version of the character dreamed up by teenage Mary Shelley in the summer of 1816 is the one del Toro first expressed public interest in adapting as far back as 2007. Back then he mused about directing Frank Darabont’s 1990s screenplay which hewed delicately close to Shelley’s novel (before it was heavily reworked into a 1994 film by writer-director Kenneth Branagh). At the time, del Toro complimented Darabont for capturing the “Miltonian tragedy” of the text.

The following year, del Toro began officially developing the project at Universal Pictures where it apparently morphed into more of an “adventure story that involves the creature.” However, that version was ultimately shelved, reportedly in part to make way for Universal’s attempt to build the so-called Dark Universe.