Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and the Paradox of Faithful Adaptations

After she is unjustly hanged, the Creature and Victor enter into a series of escalating tete-a-tetes, with the Creature demanding Victor build him a mate who would never leave him. At first, Victor agrees but then reneges. Eventually, the Monster murders Victor’s bride on their wedding night, beloved cousin Elizabeth, setting off an eternal rivalry that takes them all the way to the North Pole.

It is an epic story, and one that is less about man dabbling in forbidden knowledge or God’s province—which is often the takeaway from its successors, be it Universal’s Karloff movies or Jurassic Park—and more about a parent’s responsibility to a child. Or a man’s to his family. For what is Victor but an absentee father who walks out on his newborn babe? His heir might even have had the capacity for love, as we saw this unnamed wretch come to dote on a family in the wilderness. And from these kindly folks, he learns philosophy and how to read Paradise Lost… or at least that is what happens in Shelley’s novel, which is preoccupied with comparing the Creature to a combination of John Milton’s Adam and Lucifer, creatures of God who succumb to sin and temptation when not properly cared for by their Creator.

Whereas most movies view Frankenstein as a cautionary tale about the dangers of science, and even Shelley originally titled it The Modern Prometheus, the literary Frankenstein is more about a scientist taking responsibility for their creation, as a father should a son. However, if you have only seen the Frankenstein movies, including the one titled Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, you might be forgiven for missing this distinction, because truthfully the film acts as a cautionary tale in its own right: first it offers a lesson in the limits of faithfully adapting a novel, and secondly it proves once again that being true to the letter of a novel does not mean you capture its spirit.

Almost every plot point mentioned above occurs in Branagh’s film, which is recreated with gorgeous 18th century period costumes and expensive looking sets. However, the film is never so much preoccupied with the depths of the book as it is in the spectacle that its tale provides.

By dubiously casting himself at 34 as a fresh-faced medical student, Branagh turns Frankenstein into a vanity project where the film is less about the Monster’s abandonment than it is Victor’s genius, and arguably Branagh’s perception of his own as well. The film fetishizes Branagh’s shirtless physique in the several resurrection scenes, with the metaphor of creating life taking on the garish pointedness of high school graffiti since Victor’s machine in the film amounts to a giant penis and testicles which fill its creation with life a life-giving energy that leaves De Niro and Branagh drenched in amniotic fluid.

The whole film is equally as heavy-handed with the camera whirling around Branagh, Carter, and supporting player Tom Hulce. While spinning dolly shots can be intoxicating when selectively used—scenes of high romance between Victor and Elizabeth indeed achieve a swooning quality—the aesthetic is utilized in every single scene of the film not involving the Monster, whether the characters are at a party or crying over the body of a dead child. Over time it becomes obnoxious, and finally exhausting.