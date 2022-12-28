Dead End Changed the Gangster Movie Forever

Now known as a cinematic icon, Bogart was then primarily a theater veteran by the time he was cast in the Dead End adaptation. He appeared in 18 productions on Broadway, including 197 performances as the gang-leading killer Duke Mantee in The Petrified Forest, which he recreated for the screen. Joseph Downing played Martin in the original cast.

From a gangster film perspective Dead End is about a public enemy-listed gangster. Baby Face Martin is charismatic but doomed. “He was a born leader,” his childhood friend remembers. “He even had a sense of fair play. Then he was sent to reform school. Well, they reformed him all right.”

Recognizable from nationwide manhunt photographs, Martin is on the run with eight murders on his rap sheet and a new face, the latter thanks to plastic surgery. The feds think he’s out west in Colorado, but Martin has come home to his old neighborhood. Rebuked by his mother, played by Marjorie Main recreating her Broadway role, and dismayed by his first love, Francey (Claire Trevor), Martin is betrayed by his childhood friend, the struggling architect Dave Connell (McCrea). But Baby Face sees the new generation of street hoodlums who will end up just like him: Pushed into the East River like the rest of the sewage.

Hail, Hail, the Gang’s All Here

The play Dead End was produced and designed by Norman Bel Geddes and featured a set so realistic audiences reportedly gasped when the curtain opened. The Dead End Kids dove into the orchestra pit, which doubled as the East River. As the film preamble explains, new high-rise terraces of the rich greedily look down on the fire escapes of the slum. The view from beneath the Queensboro Bridge is an iconic image of riverfront-view gentrification.

Goldwyn passed on shooting Dead End in New York, according to the book Bogart by Ann M. Sperber and Eric Lax, but the film painstakingly recreates the location. Graffiti seen chalked on walls in the film visibly reads “E. 54th Place Gang Member Only.”

Unchanged from the original run for the film, the unknown cast was young, hungry, and a mix of jobless enthusiasm, professional training, and sheer adolescent curiosity. Bernard Punsly was 13 when he was cast as Milty, the new kid on the block with the quarter and the pocket knife. He auditioned because he thought it would be fun. The youngest trouper had the most experience: Bobby Jordan was 12 when cast as Angel. He acted in short films and radio programs, and made his Broadway debut in 1929 in Street Scene.