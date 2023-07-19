Oliver Stone’s Unmade Mission: Impossible II Did Evil AI Decades Before Dead Reckoning

In the summer of 1996, Tom Cruise and director Brian De Palma achieved something that Hollywood would spend much of the next decade trying to replicate: a genuinely great movie adaptation of a popular television show that blew up at the box office. The first Mission: Impossible movie was somehow both an ode to the face-swapping, hi-tech hijinks of the original 1960s series while also serving as the perfect star vehicle for Cruise. Even De Palma was at the peak of his powers as an auteur, having just made his most underrated movie in Carlito’s Way.

In the years that followed, other big screen updates of small screen favorites would try to repeat the formula with often disastrous results. Film versions of shows like Wild Wild West, Lost in Space, The Avengers (not that one), and The Mod Squad all amounted to miserable trips to the multiplex. Meanwhile Mission: Impossible’s runaway success at the box office seemed to assure a sequel was likely. But from the moment Cruise and long-time producing partner Paula Wagner lit the fuse on plans for a follow-up, one thing was clear: De Palma was out. Speaking in a 2020 interview with The Associated Press, De Palma cited the period in which he made Carlito’s Way and Mission: Impossible as the peak of his storied career.

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” he said. “You have all the power and tools at your disposal. When you have the Hollywood system working for you, you can do some remarkable things. But as your movies become less successful, it gets harder to hold on to the power, and you have to start making compromises.” It wasn’t simply that De Palma was happy to bow out of Mission: Impossible, though. He was also opposed to the idea of making sequels in general. In that same AP interview, the director recalled Cruise approaching him to start work on a sequel. De Palma’s response was typically blunt.

“I said: ‘Are you kidding?’ One of these is enough. Why would anybody want to make another one? Of course the reason they make another one is to make money. I was never a movie director to make money, which is the big problem of Hollywood.” But while De Palma balked at the chance of returning, it didn’t take long for Cruise to find another famously prickly auteur willing to take the reins.