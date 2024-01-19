Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Title Change Signals Shifting Audience Tastes

When the seventh Mission: Impossible film arrives on Paramount+ next week, its title will appear different from what moviegoers saw on the big screen. The notoriously long-winded Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now simply Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The title adjustment is occurring despite the fact that this film ends on a cliffhanger. After nearly three hours of adventuring, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt must now find a sunken submarine without the aid of computers or A.I.-influenced technology—which is to say he’ll probably be using the old school maritime navigational method known as “dead reckoning.”

It’s an interesting pivot for the franchise, but an obviously useful one. Despite some critics, including our own Don Kaye, adoring Dead Reckoning this past summer, the allegedly penultimate film in the M:I franchise was a box office disappointment, grossing only $568 million globally, down 29 percent from 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout in spite of five years’ worth of inflation and the universal praise of Top Gun: Maverick received the year before. Of course there is one major factor that likely influenced Dead Reckoning’s commercial woes: Barbenheimer.

Released only one week after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the one-two cultural punch of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer grabbed the attention of audiences who wanted to see one or both of those films. And when tickets are priced at as much as $20 in major American cities, this left a lack of interest for the seventh film in a nearly 30-year-old franchise… especially as it was sold as only “part one” of a story that would not end for another year.

In many ways this is shame, because unlike this summer’s other big cliffhanger films—the equally disappointing commercial performance of Fast X and the more robust and celebrated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse—Dead Reckoning: Part One took great pains to tell complete character arcs and stories for its core characters, even if the overarching plot of secret agents against a godlike A.I. is left unresolved. The mission may not be over, but the journey of Hayley Atwell’s Grace from selfish thief to altruistic IMF recruit is complete, and (for now) Ethan has reached a detente with his government pursuer (Shea Whigham).