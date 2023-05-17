Mission: Impossible 7 Callback to the First Movie Is More Than Fan Service

We can be told until the end of days that Ethan doesn’t change like the world around him, but the juxtaposition of who Kittridge and Hunt are nearly 30 years later brings home how much Tom Cruise’s hero, and his movies, have transformed as the star prepares to bid farewell to Ethan Hunt via the imminent two-part finale.

Consider that in the Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer, Ethan is devoutly attached to his team, so much so that you might even call them his family (alas the Fast & Furious movies have practically patented that word). Ethan is asked by Luther in the new trailer what his ultimate objective is. “Your life will always matter more to me than my own,” Hunt responds, even going so far as refusing to accept that any of their lives can matter more than this mission. Elsewhere in the trailer, Ethan warns his latest nemesis, “If anything happens to them, there’s no place that I won’t go to kill you!”

Obviously we’re made to fret about the danger faced by Ethan’s IMF colleagues—and it does concern me that Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust seems to only appear in sequences set in Venice and a Middle East desert!—but we’re also seeing a strikingly different Ethan than the one who last broke bread with Kittridge.

In the original Mission: Impossible, Ethan and Kittridge only meet after a mission in Prague turns into a disaster with (seemingly) every member of Hunt’s team killed. After 20 or so minutes of getting audiences to warm to familiar faces of ‘90s and ‘80s cinema like Jon Voight, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Emilio Estevez, they’re all suddenly dead, and Kittridge thinks Ethan is responsible. Ethan seems shaken too, but not to the point where he is unable to immediately suspect his old mentor Jim Phelps (Voight) is actually a traitor when the old-timer turns up alive in London. (Indeed, it turns out Phelps was the real traitor all along!)

Back during that movie, the mission was paramount to Ethan, and even his closest friends were expendable. This film was also much more clearly the Tom Cruise show, largely jettisoning the ensemble aspect of the 1960s TV series on which these movies are based. For what it’s worth, Kittridge is also far less grandiose too in the first film; he’s just a politically savvy technocrat who was too smug to realize he’d been set up to blame Ethan for an IMF disaster.

Compare that now to the Ethan of Dead Reckoning Part One, an unstoppable ubermensch who absolutely refuses to believe the lives of millions (or billions?) being at stake are more important than the three pals he works exclusively with. And the difference isn’t just in what Ethan says, but how we feel about it too. Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg), and Ilsa are all fan favorites, and each has helped humanize Ethan and bring the character out of his cipher-like shell better than any bland attempts at giving him a house and wife in the suburbs.