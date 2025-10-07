Marvel Fans Defend Their Favorite “Unpopular” MCU Movies

Every Marvel fan has that one hill they’ll die on, even if everyone else disagrees with them. Recently, subreddit r/Marvel went up the same hill and ended up putting a rather positive spin on some of the more “unpopular” MCU movies.

The thread in question ultimately became a bit of a lovefest for the MCU’s most misunderstood installments, but what else could you expect when the original poster kicked things off with The Marvels and Thor: Love and Thunder? Since the latter made money at the box office, it’s also clear that these opinions weren’t really focused on money, but the movies themselves.

Presenting the community with a collage that included posters for Ant-Man, Eternals, and Black Widow proved to be a decent conversation-starter, with one person asking, “Is [Ant-Man] considered unpopular? It might not have been huge, but I don’t see the hate for it that many others get (and often deserve). I liked it. Michael Pena was hilarious.” Others backed them up, saying it was easily one of their favorite Marvel entries.

Thor sequels The Dark World and Love and Thunder were also discussed, with one commenter noting the former had “the best representation of comics Thor in the movies” and another indicating that it keeps you engaged in the MCU’s storyline by the time it ends: