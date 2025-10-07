Marvel Fans Defend Their Favorite “Unpopular” MCU Movies
Marvel defenders team up to show appreciation for the MCU movies that deserve more love.
Every Marvel fan has that one hill they’ll die on, even if everyone else disagrees with them. Recently, subreddit r/Marvel went up the same hill and ended up putting a rather positive spin on some of the more “unpopular” MCU movies.
The thread in question ultimately became a bit of a lovefest for the MCU’s most misunderstood installments, but what else could you expect when the original poster kicked things off with The Marvels and Thor: Love and Thunder? Since the latter made money at the box office, it’s also clear that these opinions weren’t really focused on money, but the movies themselves.
Presenting the community with a collage that included posters for Ant-Man, Eternals, and Black Widow proved to be a decent conversation-starter, with one person asking, “Is [Ant-Man] considered unpopular? It might not have been huge, but I don’t see the hate for it that many others get (and often deserve). I liked it. Michael Pena was hilarious.” Others backed them up, saying it was easily one of their favorite Marvel entries.
Thor sequels The Dark World and Love and Thunder were also discussed, with one commenter noting the former had “the best representation of comics Thor in the movies” and another indicating that it keeps you engaged in the MCU’s storyline by the time it ends:
“I forgot that the post-credit scene introduces the Collector. I went straight into Guardians of the Galaxy, and again, watching those two back to back improved my perception of both Ronan and Malekith. It felt less like they were just two boring villains in their own movies and more like they were part of a larger cosmic power struggle involving the Infinity Stones, with our heroes caught in the crossfire. It’s a nice detour and serves as an introduction to space until we return to more Earthbound shenanigans”
Meanwhile, Love and Thunder got credit for being “campy” and a “colorful mess”.
Surprisingly (for Reddit), the vibes were largely positive concerning all the mentioned MCU flicks, with Black Widow defenders getting replies like “While I don’t agree with your opinion, your reasoning is solid,” and even Eternals enjoyers getting a digital high five (or upvote, in this instance).
At the end of the day, the thread proved one thing: no MCU movie is truly unloved.