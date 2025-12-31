The Marvel Characters We Most Want to Spend New Year’s With

Location-wise, the Sanctum Sanctorum also has some nice party vibes, with its open foyer, roaring fireplace, and fascinating ancient trinkets to explore. But even if it sucked, Strange could just open a portal to anywhere, and we could head off there quicker than you can say “the whirling winds of Watoomb.” Plus, time would be on his side. If we got bored with one place, he could just rewind things with the Time Stone so we could experience New Year’s somewhere new. Imagine jumping through endless sparkle circles to different parties in different dimensions where midnight never comes. – Kirsten Howard

Steve Rogers

Let’s face it, if the past year hasn’t been so great for you— and, if we’re honest, that’s most of us lately — New Year’s Eve can be kind of a downer. Yay, let’s celebrate the end of 12 months that have punched us all repeatedly in the face! Cheers! We’re definitely looking forward to a chance to do that all over again with a new date on the calendar. (Narrator voice: We’re so not.) But you know who probably is? Steve Rogers. And, maybe, given… well, everything, it really is time to call in the big guns for some help this year. (He’s back for Avengers: Doomsday after all.)

Need a reminder that you are still a good person, no matter how many times you failed last year? Steve’s got you. A heartfelt ode to believing in yourself? He’s on it. A motivational speech about picking yourself back up after a failure? He can do this all day. Plus, you just know his ideal New Year’s Eve plans are super cozy and traditional — and if you’ve got to watch the zombified corpse of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with anybody, it might as well be someone who looks like Chris Evans. — Lacy Baugher

Darcy Lewis

Don’t let her astrophysics expertise fool you, Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) knows how to party. While the MCU movies establish Darcy as a valued friend to Jane Foster and a steadfast ally to Thor Odinson, Marvel TV offering What If…? reveals her rager bona fides. Thanks to the aptly named Party Thor, Darcy Lewis parties so hard, in fact, that she gets hitched to Howard the Duck, eventually giving birth to (or hatching??) their son Byrdie.

But where does New Year’s Eve factor into all of this? Look, Kat Dennings is very attractive and I want what she and that duck have. Is that what you wanted to hear? Are you satisfied that you made me admit it? I, Alec George Bojalad, am jealous of a fictional water fowl and I want to elbow in on his New Year’s Eve plans with his beautiful human bride. Happy now??? – Alec Bojalad

Luis

New Year’s is a time to look forward to the future, but it’s also a time to look back and celebrate the past year. And when it comes to recapping past events, no one in the MCU does it better than Scott Lang’s best pal, Luis. Played with delightful energy by Michael Peña in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, Luis has an eye for detail and a gift for storytelling, which managed to turn conversations between random people into the stuff of legend.