The Christmas Movie Family We Most Want to Spend the Holiday With

The McCallisters in Home Alone

Christmas is the ultimate familial holiday. Every year, dads, moms, sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, cousins, and beyond gather together under one roof to celebrate Yuletide cheer and extend goodwill to all mankind. But what if you don’t want to celebrate Yuletide cheer nor extend goodwill to all mankind? What if you want to… oh, I don’t know, make your family disappear? Boy, do I have the feature film for you!

The McCallisters of Home Alone are the ideal Christmas movie family because they leave me… I mean their son, alone. Home alone, in fact. Though it’s less an intentional decision and more an act of criminal negligence, Kevin McCallister’s immediate and extended family have the good sense to give a young man some space to enjoy the holidays his way. And Kevin spends that time wisely: watching movies, eating ice cream, and violently assaulting petty criminals—basically all the things I’d want to spend my Christmas doing, anyway.

Now, should the powers that be (David Crow) decide that choosing a family precisely because they’re absent is a violation of the spirit of this assignment, I’ll sheepishly welcome the McCallisters to my dinner table. After all, they are known to order $122.50 worth of pizza (which would be $296.75 in 2025) for a modest pre-Christmas family meal. – Alec Bojalad

The Parkers in A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story is a movie about many things: nostalgia, traditional childhood rites of passage, and the straight-up avarice involved when there’s one particular gift you’re desperate to make sure ends up under your holiday tree. But, mostly, it’s a story about family. This might come as a surprise to young Ralphie, who famously spends the bulk of the film longing for a Red Ryder BB gun and trying to avoid the menacing neighborhood bully, Scut Farkus. But it’s the warm, delightfully tumultuous Parker clan that really makes this movie sing.

Everything about A Christmas Story is chaos personified, and the family at its center is no different. Ralphie’s father (known only as the Old Man) with his love of profanity and endless war with the unseen but constantly broken furnace in the basement, is brusque and occasionally frightening (or at least may seem so to a child), but he is also a warm and loving husband who clearly adores his kids. (Ralphie does get that BB gun after all, despite his mother’s objections.)

And while Mrs. Parker fulfills every frazzled mom trope there is—and never even gets a name of her own—she’s also endlessly patient with her family, whether that means allowing her kids to turn their dinner into slop or her husband to put a sexy leg lamp on display in the front window. (For a while, at least.) Even little brother Randy, with his constant complaints and whining, is charming. This isn’t a group out of Hollywood central casting; the Parkers feel relatable and real, and exactly the kind of people we’d all love to spend our holidays with.