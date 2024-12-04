Margot Robbie Is Right: Babylon Is Built to Last

The Timeless Appeal of a Lost Empire

When we sat down with Chazelle two years ago to discuss in depth the historical inspirations and influences on Babylon, the filmmaker noted the obvious parallels between his movie and the iconic musical Singin’ in the Rain (1952). Babylon even ends with its central and least awful hero, Manny Torres (Diego Calva), entering a movie house where the Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds classic is playing. And yet, anyone who witnessed the last three hours of decadence in Chazelle’s movie knows too well that his vision of Hollywood in transition between silence and the talkies was something much more epic. And bleak.

“It was actors, directors, people both in front of the camera and behind the camera, right around the time that sound was coming in, including some very famous people,” Chazelle said about the statistics of deaths and suicides in 1920s Hollywood after The Jazz Singer‘s 1927 success. “Drug overdoses, [alcohol], and it’s unclear whether it was suicide or accidental… The idea that a technological transition like that—which on the one hand might seem sort of trivial, you’re just adding one more color to the palette of cinema—something as simple as that could be that traumatic, that cataclysmic, and could really drive that many people to literal death, it sort of just grabbed my mind as the window into the rest of the movie.”

The power of Babylon is that it likewise grabs the mind of anyone with even a cursory interest in Hollywood lore by recontextualizing this famous history into something that feels just as cataclysmic as an iceberg being spotted off of a starboard bow.

As we unpacked with the writer-director, the allusions in Babylon are clear for anyone with a passing knowledge of 1920s Hollywood—or who would like to learn afterward about this lost, squalid empire. Pitt’s aging silver screen lothario who couldn’t make the transition to sound because audiences laughed at his voice mimics the fate of poor, doomed John Gilbert; Robbie’s Roaring ‘20s It Girl whose flagrant sexuality could not make the leap to the more conservative 1930s after the Depression is Clara Bow by a different name; and Li Jun Li’s Lady Fay Zhu reflects the unfair practices used against Hollywood’s first star of East Asian descent, Anna May Wong, right down to a same-sex relationship with one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

All of these elements and many more are rolled into Chazelle’s movie, although with just enough anachronism and devil-may-care concern with authenticity to allow it to feel fresh and startling to the modern eye. Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy dances a lot more suggestively than a flapper doing the Charleston, and Pitt’s Jack Conrad is knocking on the future’s door when he inadvertently predicts iconic movie quotes in everything from Gone with the Wind (1939) to Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). It is part and parcel to a feverish vision of Hollywood brilliance and blight living together in sin.

It also taps into the mythological by revitalizing a world that no longer exists. In the current multiplex landscape where audiences tend to stay away from original films, that might not be the recipe for success, but in the long run it will always attract the type of mind that obsesses over bygone eras they cannot visit in-person, whether it be when dinosaurs roamed the earth, when Ancient Rome was more than just a meme, or that of a Tinseltown that partied like the immortals of Mount Olympus in Jazz Age America. The appeal might be niche but it remans everlasting.