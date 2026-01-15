Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Determined to Give the Bride of Frankenstein Her Voice

“Something about her is just formidable,” Gyllenhaal says of the original Bride. “[But when] I watched the movie, which I hadn’t seen, I realized she doesn’t speak. What I thought was really interesting is that this movie called The Bride of Frankenstein is not in any way about the Bride of Frankenstein. And yet, Elsa Lanchester makes this impact, even though she’s in the movie for three minutes and doesn’t speak. Why? Well, because she’s kind of a badass and… she wakes up and says ‘no!’ That’s basically what she does, and that’s unusual.”

For her next movie, Gyllenhaal realized that she could give the revived woman a voice beyond that pained “no.” It would also be a chance to extend a legend that began more than 200 years ago in Mary Shelley’s original book where the literary Frankenstein’s Monster asks his creator to make for him a mate.

“[It’s] part of the book, part of the mythology, [and] is really understandable,” Gyllenhaal continues, “but at the same time, what about the mate? He’s asking for someone to be brought back from the dead to be his girlfriend, but what about her? And that’s what I think this movie gets into. She comes back and she has her own needs, her own agenda, her own wants, and her own terrors.”

In the new film, which Gyllenhaal wrote as well as directed, current Hamnet star Jessie Buckley plays several roles, including that of a street-wise woman living in 1930s Chicago. But after she is murdered, her body ends up in a classic Frankenstein situation, albeit with a twist. The famed monster of the story, played by Christian Bale and now simply going by “Frank,” has found a new scientist to carry on the mad-ish works of his creator from a hundred years back. But Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) doesn’t just make a mate for Frank, but a new woman and life out of old parts.

Thus enters Buckley’s Bride, who is every bit as extravagantly designed by makeup and prosthetics designer Nadia Stacey as the original creature. Embodying the New Woman ethos of Frankenstein’s 19th century roots, Buckley’s Bride enters an early 20th century part Bonnie Parker and part Lady Gaga, ready to remake Chi-Town and beyond in her own image, which includes an elaborate hair design all her own and new flourishes like black-streaked skin around her lips that faintly resemble smeared makeup. According to Gyllenhaal this touch came from Gyllenhaal and Stacey wanting to suggest a mysterious inky substance in Dr. Euphronious’ lab being able to literally stain the Bride’s skin after it’s injected straight into her veins.

“It has to be driven by story, all of it, but I want it to look great,” Gyllenhaal says of her title character’s appearance. “I love the Bride’s look. I love her hair, I love that splat, I love the black lips, I love the makeup, I love the dyed eyebrows, the white eyelashes, which of course the implication is that all of her hair is bleached out white due to this electricity.”