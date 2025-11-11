Frankenstein Movies Ranked in Order of Faithfulness to the Mary Shelley Book

12. Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Directed by Scottish filmmaker Paul McGuigan, Victor Frankenstein is told from the viewpoint of Igor—a peculiar idea since Mary Shelley’s novel contained no such character (the earliest screen incarnation, Fritz, was played by Dwight Frye in the 1931 Frankenstein, while the first such character to bear that name, albeit spelled Ygor, didn’t appear until 1939’s Son of Frankenstein). That alone tells you that this is not an especially faithful adaptation. In fact, it takes all kinds of liberties with the original text. The creature itself, named Prometheus (get it?), doesn’t even arrive until the third act.

Igor is played in this one by Daniel Radcliffe, while James McAvoy essays the title role, and while both actors are wonderfully hammy, the movie itself doesn’t seem to have a coherent vision to it. Interestingly, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) plays Victor’s father, a role he would portray again a decade later in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

11. Frankenstein Unbound (1990)

Based on a 1973 novel by sci-fi legend Brian Aldiss, this film is notable for being the last movie ever directed by Roger Corman, who returned to the director’s chair after a nearly 20-year break. John Hurt stars as a scientist named Buchanan, who creates an energy weapon in the year 2031 that accidentally sends him back to Geneva, Switzerland in 1817 where he encounters Victor Frankenstein (Raul Julia). From there, Buchanan gets involved in the events—more or less—of the original Frankenstein, while also meeting a woman named Mary Shelley (Bridget Fonda) who is observing the story as it unfolds.

Frankenstein Unbound gets even wilder as it goes along since Buchanan, Frankenstein, his Creature, and the reanimated corpse of Victor’s fiancée Elizabeth are flung into the far future by Buchanan’s device. With its meta-aspects and its batshit nutty finale, Frankenstein Unbound deserves points for ambition, even if its disparate parts, like those of the Monnster himself, result in a bizarre patchwork of a story.

10. The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Wildly different from the novel, Hammer’s first foray into the Gothic horror for which the company became best known is nonetheless pretty gripping genre entertainment, and Peter Cushing has not only the arrogance and impetuousness of the book’s Victor but an even more enhanced cruelty and amorality. He doesn’t just steal a brain but murders a brilliant professor to boot in order to obtain the squishy gray stuff (too bad it’s damaged in the scuffle). That’s just one way in which the screenplay here veers drastically from Shelley’s text, along with giving the Baron a semi-partner in crime and an affair with his maid.

The Creature, played wonderfully by Christopher Lee, is a true monster, deprived of even the childlike initial innocence of the iconic figure in our next entry. His makeup hews closer to the imagery of the book and gets points for diverging from makeup artist and Boris Karloff’s iconography, but like the latter, Lee’s Creature neither speaks nor develops the thoughts and musings of the book’s creation. Victor even uses him to kill his mistress, a standard which Cushing’s good doctor tried to top in five subsequent sequels.