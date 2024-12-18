Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim Connects to More Than Just Books and Peter Jackson

On top of that, The War of the Rohirrim features two unique shoutouts to the aesthetics and narrative choices of the Rankin and Bass animated movies, and very specifically, the 1980 version of Return of the King. Early in The War of the Rohirrim we get some minstrel music action, giving us the feeling that we’re hearing a tale from deep in the past, or as Miranda Otto’s narration tells us, the story of a heroic shield-maiden whose name isn’t found in the “old songs.”

But the telltale folk-y minstrel music should transport certain types of Tolkien fans right back to the Rankin /ass movies. The 1977 Hobbit very famously relies on the Glenn Yarbrough folk song “The Greatest Adventure,” which can be heard throughout the movie. Meanwhile the 1980 Return of the King more liberally asserts an actual minstrel character into the narrative frame of the movie. At some fictitious future-tense birthday for Bilbo, beyond the events of The Lord of the Rings, the Minstrel (again, Glenn Yarbrough) sings a ballad called “Frodo of the Nine Fingers,” which aims to explain to the slightly forgetful Bilbo about why Frodo only has nine fingers now—because of everything that happened with Gollum, you know, biting one of those fingers off.

This is all hilarious as it sounds, but the charm of the animated Return of the King is that this goofiness is for the most part played entirely straight. As artistic adaptations of The Hobbit and The Return of the King, these films simply decided to lean on the folky-minstrel thing, which means the allusions to similar music in The War of the Rohirrim can’t be an accident.

If you remain unconvinced that The War of the Rohirrim is specifically linked to the animated Tolkien films of the past, there’s another smoking pinecone of evidence. Although the War of the Ring is still roughly 200 years in the future from the events in the new 2024 anime movie, there are a few overt references to those events still sprinkled throughout Rohirrim. This includes a near-the-end appearance of Saruman (voiced by the late Christopher Lee) taking over as the new master of Isengard. But there’s one moment that’s an even bigger reference.

At one point, in the aftermath of one of the attacks from the wraith-ish Helm Hammerhand (voiced by Brian Cox), we see two orcs gathering random rings from fallen soldiers. These orcs are nervous and frustrated, and among themselves, wonder why Sauron, their master, wants so many rings collected.

Book readers know that this is the moment in time where Sauron is trying to trackdown all the rings he helped create, and also, of course, is in search of the One Ring, which at this point is missing. But it’s the behavior of these orcs in this scene that is most evocative of the 1980 Return of the King. Neither ruthless nor fierce, these two orcs are skittish, and frustrated. This recalls the Orc marching song from the animated Return of the King, “Where There’s a Whip, There’s a Way.” In that song, some of the orcs sing, “We don’t want to go to war today,” indicating that not all orcs were really excited about Sauron’s dark deeds, but simply had no other choice. (The Rings of Power gestured at these more well-rounded orcs recently as well.)