KPop Demon Hunters Creator Says a Live-Action Movie “Wouldn’t Work”

After KPop Demon Hunters exploded onto Netflix in June and became a surprise hit, people began to wonder if there would be an inevitable live-action version. It’s not exactly a wild notion, as many successful animated films eventually get the live-action treatment these days. However, one of the film’s creators has expressed some serious reservations about going there.

“There’s so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation,” creator and co-director Maggie Kang told the BBC. “It’s really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded. So totally it wouldn’t work for me.”

Co-director Chris Appelhans added, “One of the great things about animation is that you make these composites of impossibly great attributes. Rumi can be this goofy comedian and then singing and doing a spinning back-kick a second later and then freefalling through the sky. The joy of animation is how far you can push and elevate what’s possible. I remember they adapted a lot of different animes and oftentimes, it just feels a little stilted.”

Of course, creators sometimes don’t get a say in what studios want to do with an IP. The temptation to expand the KPop Demon Hunters world might be greater than what Kang and Applehand personally want for the female KPop trio. It’s worth noting that the movie has already succeeded beyond Netflix’s dreams by becoming the first-ever Netflix film to top the U.S. box office. And that was just a sing-along version.