The Best Korean Action Movies

Whenever the action gets rolling in this film, hold on for a wild ride. The motorcycle sword fight in a tunnel was so influential that it inspired an homage in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, but the mind-blowing cinematography of The Villainess remains unmatched. And as films go, The Villainess is very wet. When it isn’t raining, it’s showered in arterial sprays, as well as the pitter patter of gurgling blood. So weird, so wild, and so cool. If there’s only one Korean action film in your queue, it should be The Villainess.

Netflix recently released director Jung Byung-gil’s film Carter, which is an interesting actioner, but it doesn’t even approach the level of brilliance that The Villainess achieves. Jung is now working on his first Hollywood film, Afterburn, with Gerard Butler. A TV series based on The Villainess is also in development for Amazon Prime.

The Swordsman (2021)

The Swordsman is set in the Joseon period (1392–1897 C.E.) when Korea was being oppressed by the Qing dynasty. Tae-yul (Jang Hyuk) is a swordsman who is going blind, begging that age old question ‘Can I play with my sword until I need glasses?’ He lives as a recluse in the mountains with his daughter. Jang is a real-life Taekwondo and Jeet Kune Do practitioner, so he can deliver action well. He plays a stoic badass with his bangs covering his eyes, but he’s going blind so that’s fine.

Min Seung-ho (Man-sik Jeong), a senior rival swordsman, serves as good counterpoint to Tae-yul as an older, more reserved sword master, trying to do right in a decaying world. And the smarmy Manchu villain, Gurutai is played by none other than the always magnetic Joe Taslim (Warrior, Mortal Kombat). Joe is another genuine martial arts master with good acting chops, although he mostly plays one note here: a cocky grinning villain which he seems to relish. He only displays a bit more acting range when the finale fight starts to turn against him.

This film delivers a rich tale of intertwining intrigues, oppression, villainy, revenge, and honor, a battle to be the best sword in a selfish world that doesn’t give a rat’s ass about the “way of the warrior.” The Joseon period is well-depicted, with Korea at the crossroads between China and Japan. Whenever blades are drawn, the fight choreography explodes with swirling camerawork and complicated exchanges, including one decent one-er when Tae-yul cuts down a line of riflemen.

The Thieves (2012)

The Thieves is a good starter flick for Korean action cinema. It’s not extreme or overly graphic (just one bloody splatter), but it retains that Korean fascination with architecture, visionary cinematography, and engaging pacing. It’s funny, tragic, sexy, charming, even romantic, and at over two hours of running time (typical for Korean movies), it’s thoroughly entertaining.