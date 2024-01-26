Badlands Hunters Review: Netflix Shows Why Don Lee Is Korea’s Most Kick-Ass Action Hero

Mighty Don Lee

If you don’t know about Lee, it’s time to catch up to Korea’s hottest action star. Lee already has 60 films to his credit, although many of his early roles were supporting. His big global breakout part was playing Yoon Sang-hwa, the husband who had to fight off zombies to protect his pregnant wife in the game-changing action horror hybrid, Train to Busan.

The success of Train to Busan catapulted Lee into lead action roles, including playing the ill-fated Gilgamesh in the MCU’s middling pandemic release, Eternals. But in 2022, a year after Gilgamesh, Lee struck box office gold with The Roundup, a ballistic ultraviolent cop-versus-gangster drama that was South Korea’s top box office draw of the year. He was reprising his role as Detective Ma Seok-do from the 2017 film The Outlaws, which spawned the Roundup franchise, a.k.a. the Crime City series, all starring Lee as Detective Ma. For the upcoming fourth installment, Heo is directing Lee again. The Roundup: Punishment will be Heo’s sophomore directorial effort and is slated to premiere at next month’s Berlin International Film Festival.

The best way to describe Don Lee is thicc. Also known as Ma Dong-seok, he has a massive frame with a solid barrel chest and swole guns. Many action stars claim to have martial prowess, but Lee is the real deal. When he wasn’t acting, he’s been a personal trainer for professional MMA fighters and an amateur arm wrestler. He became the president of the Korea Armwrestling Federation in 2018, the same year he starred in Champion, a sports comedy film about arm wrestling. With his jaded, seen-too-much eyes, and his gorilla-like physique, Lee Is built for action. Like most action stars, his acting range is limited, but no one in the industry now can sell a punch like him. When Lee punches a villain so hard that he flies across the room, it’s believable.

Into the Badlands

Unlike Concrete Utopia, Badland Hunters doesn’t aspire to make any social commentary. There’s no way this gets submitted to the Oscars. It’s a straight-up post-apocalypse actioner, complete with a mad scientist, zombie-like mutants, black comedy, and plenty of sanguineous ultraviolence. Lee plays Nam-san, a hunter who bags meat to trade for other commodities in a makeshift village in what was once the bus district.

Like many of Lee’s other films, he is coupled with a younger handsome partner who serves as a comic relief foil. In Badland Hunters that partner is teenage Choi Ji-wan (Lee Jun-young), a fellow hunter. Ji-wan is an archer (South Korea loves archery, having excelled in the sport at the Olympics since they began participating in the games). Nam-san uses a machete with a jagged back edge. In the rugged badlands, the two hunters protect a teenage girl named Su-na (Roh Jeong-eui) who gets kidnapped by Dr. Yang’s followers. Joining them on their quest is Lee Eun-ho (An Ji-hye), a special forces sergeant hoping to rescue her comrades who are also being held captive by Dr. Yang and his people.

Dr. Yang is a classic mad scientist, replete with a blood-stained lab coat, maniacally injecting hypodermics of glowing green goo into his unlucky victims. This results in death or a transformation into zombie-like creatures that can only be stopped by decapitation. Seeing Lee go up against zombies recalls Train to Busan, but again, the filmmakers hope to make a distinction. “Some people say zombies appear in our film, but the truth is, there are no zombies,” Lee has claimed. “It features a different kind of creature.”