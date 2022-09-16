How Kevin Smith’s Brush with Death Changed Clerks III

Joyous is a good word to also describe Smith when we caught up with him in the Den of Geek studio at San Diego Comic-Con in July. At the time, he’s dressed as his popular alter-ego Silent Bob, who alongside Jason Mewes’ Jay shows up yet again in Clerks III. The new movie marks the ninth time the pair have played these characters in a live-action film, and Smith is quick to joke about “how sad it looks” to see a man over 50 wearing a backwards cap. Yet the genial good spirits and unmistakable twinkle in his eye suggests otherwise. Here is a storyteller thrilled to have more story left to tell, and in the case of Clerks III, that story became much more focused on the glass being half full, even for a pair of knuckleheads who’ve been working at the Quick Stop since the ‘90s.

While acknowledging he still loves the initial version of Clerks III that he came up with, Smith now suggests that take on Dante and Randal’s fates feels “cursed” after all the years of false starts and delays.

“Then I was thinking, after the heart attack, about doing a movie where I was going to play myself going back to work at the Quick Stop and trying to recreate the situation through which Clerks was created.”

Returning to his roots has been a common theme throughout Smith’s career. The original Clerks was, famously, the indie breakout of Sundance in 1994—a grainy, black and white, 16mm movie that Smith shot in the same convenience store he had worked for years. In many ways, the pop culture phenomenon that Clerks became in the ‘90s was a way to escape that world—yet he’s never gotten too far from it, whether with direct sequels to Clerks or spinoffs in the larger “View Askewniverse” built around the Quick Stop (a feat Smith achieved more than a decade before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we might add).

Still, it didn’t take long for the director who wanted to go home after a life-changing event to realize he could finally change the lives of his most beloved creations as well. He would also offer them something rosier than the bleakness he originally planned.

“This would just be better if I did it through Dante and Randal, and gave Randal my heart attack,” Smith explains about how his quasi-documentary changed. “Let him go on the journey of making Clerks and bringing it, in a weird way, full circle. Dante and Randal have given me everything, so it felt like maybe I’d give them the same shot they gave me.”