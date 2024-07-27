Transformers One’s Bumblebee Will Change How You Watch the Other Films

A case can be made that in the 21st century Bumblebee has become the most popular Transformer. He’s certainly the most loved Autobot after the big red fire truck we call Optimus Prime. This is in large part due to his starring role in the first live-action Transformers movie of 2007. Despite having almost no lines of dialogue—the poor robot lost his voice!—Bumblebee found novel ways of communicating with Shia LaBeouf’s Sam Witwicky: he used music and created the sensation of your first car as a teenager being your best mate.

It’s a trick that was expanded on in the prequel spinoff Bumblebee (2018), and it might be getting a whole new dimensionality now thanks to the upcoming animated film, Transformers One. Due out in September, the movie takes place three billion years ago—so long that whichever Transformers canon it may be a part of is practically mooted. Be that as it may, the setting offers a ground floor origin story for all our favorite Transformers, as well as a new way to view them, especially Bumblebee.

As confirmed to us by the yellow Autobot’s new voice actor, comedy star Keegan-Michael Key, Bumblebee is going to be an absolute motormouth.

“He’s very loquacious, this character,” Key tells Den of Geek at San Diego Comic-Con. “His name is B-127, and he never stops talking. He’s a chatterbox, and it’s because, mostly, he has no one to talk to because of his station in life on Cybertron. So then when other sentient beings come into his life, he is thrilled beyond measure and starts talking to them all the time.”