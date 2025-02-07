Jurassic World Rebirth Looks Doomed to Repeat the Sequels’ Worst Mistake

Although Marshall describes the idea as a radical shift, it actually sounds very familiar to anyone who saw the last big franchise reboot, Jurassic World. In that movie, we see teens bored with dinosaurs and Claire Dearing explicitly says that dinosaurs don’t wow people anymore.

The solution to this problem that Koepp, Marshall, and director Gareth Edwards came up with for Jurassic World: Rebirth also feels familiar. Instead of just relying on traditional T-rexes and spinosauruses, Rebirth will feature mutant dinosaurs, hybrids that were kept hidden from the public. At least one of these mutants is featured in the first trailer for the film, the so-called “D-rex.”

Marshall and Edwards talk a good game hyping up their creations. “These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work. There’s some mutations in there. They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different,” said Marshall. Edwards compared the creatures to classic movie monsters, telling VF, “Some Rancor went in there, some H.R. Giger went in there, a little T. rex went in there…”

Yet, for all of their pride in the ideas, these creators don’t seem to acknowledge that the Jurassic Park franchise has tried mutant dinosaurs quite a lot, and it’s never really worked. Jurassic World introduced a super-predator with the Indominus rex, a mixture of T-rex and velociraptor that operated more like a b-horror baddie than anything in the previous films. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hinged its emotional stakes on the idea that research into dino cloning would allow for human cloning. The follow-up Jurassic World: Dominion took it further, presenting mutations in the form of giant locusts.

Even before any of these reboots, Marshall and others at Universal had mutants on the mind. An early treatment for Jurassic Park IV featured human/dinosaur hybrids created for the military.

On one hand, the mutant focus makes sense. After all, cloning and experimentation is at the heart of the Jurassic Park premise, including the majestic “Life finds a way” theme of the first movie. It follows that duplicitous corporations would try to alter Dino DNA to make more money.