Jurassic World Rebirth Looks Doomed to Repeat the Sequels’ Worst Mistake
Jurassic World: Rebirth imagines the future of the Jurassic Park universe, but it might actually be echoing a mistake from the past...
Most people watching the first trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth certainly noticed a shot of a T-rex skeleton in the park visitors center, with a bold banner behind it. The banner, which reads, “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth,” seems to be coming down, which at first seems like a callback to the ending of the first movie.
But in an interview with Vanity Fair, producer Frank Marshall provides some context for the image. It’s not an echo of the triumphant scene from the original movie, showing that dinosaurs rule the earth once again. “Well, the banner’s coming down again,” Marshall explained. “[Actor] Jonny Bailey’s a scientist at a museum that’s closing up their dinosaur exhibit.”
For Marshall, the closing down of the exhibit is a perfect example of the pitch from Rebirth screenwriter David Koepp, who also wrote the scripts for Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.
“He came up with this idea that dinosaurs were passé now. People were tired of them. They were an inconvenience,” explained Marshall. “People weren’t going to museums to see them or to petting zoos. They were just in the way.”
Although Marshall describes the idea as a radical shift, it actually sounds very familiar to anyone who saw the last big franchise reboot, Jurassic World. In that movie, we see teens bored with dinosaurs and Claire Dearing explicitly says that dinosaurs don’t wow people anymore.
The solution to this problem that Koepp, Marshall, and director Gareth Edwards came up with for Jurassic World: Rebirth also feels familiar. Instead of just relying on traditional T-rexes and spinosauruses, Rebirth will feature mutant dinosaurs, hybrids that were kept hidden from the public. At least one of these mutants is featured in the first trailer for the film, the so-called “D-rex.”
Marshall and Edwards talk a good game hyping up their creations. “These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work. There’s some mutations in there. They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different,” said Marshall. Edwards compared the creatures to classic movie monsters, telling VF, “Some Rancor went in there, some H.R. Giger went in there, a little T. rex went in there…”
Yet, for all of their pride in the ideas, these creators don’t seem to acknowledge that the Jurassic Park franchise has tried mutant dinosaurs quite a lot, and it’s never really worked. Jurassic World introduced a super-predator with the Indominus rex, a mixture of T-rex and velociraptor that operated more like a b-horror baddie than anything in the previous films. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hinged its emotional stakes on the idea that research into dino cloning would allow for human cloning. The follow-up Jurassic World: Dominion took it further, presenting mutations in the form of giant locusts.
Even before any of these reboots, Marshall and others at Universal had mutants on the mind. An early treatment for Jurassic Park IV featured human/dinosaur hybrids created for the military.
On one hand, the mutant focus makes sense. After all, cloning and experimentation is at the heart of the Jurassic Park premise, including the majestic “Life finds a way” theme of the first movie. It follows that duplicitous corporations would try to alter Dino DNA to make more money.
But it misunderstands the other half of the Jurassic Park premise. Spielberg, a master of cinematic awe, loved dinosaurs and translated that into his work. He found ways of making dinosaurs look amazing and powerful and gentle and beautiful, not just because he thought audiences would like dinosaurs, but because he loved them and translated that into the movie.
Maybe instead of mutants and hybrids, Jurassic Park movies should just focus on awe and adventure, making us feel once again welcome to the park.
Jurassic World: Rebirth hits theaters on July 2, 2025.