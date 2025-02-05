Jurassic Word Rebirth Trailer Features Huge Callbacks to Jurassic Park 3 and the Novel

Yet, fans of the book have long defended a standout sequence from the 1990 novel, one that didn’t make it on screen. In the book, Grant takes Lex and Tim to the control center via raft, a perilous journey complete with an attack by the T-Rex. Spielberg included the scene in their original script, but ultimately decided to cut it from the finished film, leaving fans to wonder what might have been.

Those fans eyes must have spread open like a dilophosaurus about to spit when they saw the Rebirth trailer. What do they see at the end of the trailer, but a scene of a boat surrounded by spinosauruses, trapping the humans for a mosasaurus attack.

No, the scene isn’t a 1:1 translation of the moment from the book, which took place on an attraction. But it has the same fundamentals that made the novel so scary, namely the threat of dinos from the deep.

Speaking of the spinosaurus, it’s back! And has brought its cousins!

The spinosaurus was the major addition to Jurassic Park III, a faster and more aggressive creature than the T-Rexes who ruled in Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Jurassic Park III director Joe Johnston took a page from the world of wrestling and had the spino take on the T-Rex early in the movie. After trouncing the former big bad, the spino established itself as the true king of the thunder lizards.

Although initially met with a mixed response Jurassic Park III has only grown in estimation. With its expanding fan base comes an increased appreciation for the spinosaurus, even after Jurassic World put the T-Rex back on type by having it defeat the mutant Indominus Rex. For spinosaurus supporters, T-Rex’s post-retirement win only built hype for their favorite dino.