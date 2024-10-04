Joker 2 Is a Comic Book Movie That Hates Comic Books

Sure, “Joker” can fantasize about committing a Joker-esque escape where he assaults Dent and beats the judge to death with a gavel. But when the real escape comes because of a fanboy’s car bomb outside, Arthur is as confused and frightened as anyone else. He literally runs in terror from the sycophants who would crown him the Clown Prince of Crime. He rejects the mantle, preferring to seek out Harley Quinn in a spot where he’d be easily spotted, arrested, and sent back to Arkham. Once back “home,” another mentally unwell fan can then gut him like a fish.

It should be noted that Arthur’s murderer also begins carving his own face with the same blade he uses to send Fleck to oblivion. In another film or television series, one might even extrapolate that the murderer will become the real Joker, a la Heath Ledger and his famous self-applied scars in The Dark Knight. He killed the king and assumed the throne.

But to believe such things is to chase a misnomer as mendacious and untrustworthy as Lee’s lies about her home life, or any other fantasy that allowed Arthur to pretend he is anything other than what his reality confirms: a tragic and sympathetic victim of society’s failures—as well as the star of a movie everyone misunderstood as some kind of statement about the goodness of violence and misanthropy. In the end, Joker: Folie à Deux is also a grand statement, you see, about how most of y’all didn’t get it the last time.

That’s well and good, but it raises the question of why make either of these as Joker movies in the first place?

That is a query which occurred to me more than once in the run-up to Joker 2. Consider back in August when Phillips was already preparing fans for a radical departure. At the time he told the press, “We removed everything [about Harley Quinn], the high-pitched voice, the accent, the bubblegum, and all that bold stuff from the comics. We wanted the character to fit in this world of Gotham that we created with the first movie.” When this quote first appeared, I pondered would it even then be Harley Quinn?

After seeing the film, the answer is elusive. The Harley Quinn of Joker 2 has more in common with the followers of Charles Manson who would show up to his trial in 1970 and put on a show for the press, literally singing “we won’t talk to you except through music.” It didn’t help save Charlie like they thought, but it gave them fleeting moments of attention—sparks for a flame of revolution that never came. Gaga’s Lee Quinzel is much the same, to the point where she seems to be outright manipulating and exploiting Arthur Fleck, encouraging him to sink his legal defense and put on a show as “Joker.”