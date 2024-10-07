Joker 2’s Massive Box Office Failure Offers Dark Lessons in Hollywood

There is going to be a lot of finger-pointing and theorizing in the days and weeks to come about why this supposedly sure-thing sequel flopped, including at the usual suspects of “audiences don’t want to go to the theater anymore after COVID.” Yet we have to say that increasingly this dog doesn’t hunt, at least when it comes to sequels or new installments in beloved franchises. Only a month ago, Warner Brothers’ Beetlejuice Beeteljuice surpassed all expectations and opened to an astonishing $111 million more than 35 years after the original movie’s release.

The more likely culprits are the sins of Joker 2, real and perceived, turning away its target audience. Alas, this probably begins with the perception that the demo of older skewing males who made up the first film’s most devoted fanbase—and who were, indeed, a reported 60 percent of ticket-buyers for the sequel this past weekend— generally seem to dislike musicals. While a more four-quadrant film like WB’s own Wonka last year could be a hit and “stealth musical” (the marketing really downplayed the singing and dancing Timothée Chalamet would get up to), audiences who reveled at the first Joker’s dark edginess might simply have shuddered at the sight of their killer clown also wanting to croon Richard Rodgers. Though they didn’t mind when he danced like a buffoon last time…

However, we would argue the problems extend far beyond making Joker 2 a musical. The bigger issue might be that it barely qualified as a Joker movie in the first place. In fact, the film could be viewed as a repudiation of how many people interpreted the first film, including some of its loudest comic book movie-loving fans. They celebrated the last film online as some kind of meaningful portrait of society… or at least of a charismatic supervillain coming into his own. While that first movie was also a character study drama, it built slowly toward the elements comic book fans are familiar with in regard to the Joker character: the purple suit, the green hair, the clown makeup, and murderous antipathy toward his fellow man.

Joker 2 walks all of that back, suggesting that Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck was really just the victim we were initially introduced to: a mentally ill man failed by his family, community, and society. The sequel then watches him slip to a tragic, gruesome end. As we’ve noted in reviews and elsewhere, it is a creatively bold approach, right down to emulating the melancholic ennui of many Stephen Sondheim musicals (Arthur did sing “Send in the Clowns” in the first movie, remember?). But the actual approach to the sequel made for a rather tedious and repetitive courtroom drama with a nasty streak. But whether dull or intentionally subversive, it ultimately denied its target audience anything they might expect from a Joker movie.

In retrospect, it’s almost baffling that this approach to a sequel would be greenlit by a major studio save for the fact that the first film, which was a much more inexpensive risk, grossed a shocking $1 billion. Suddenly, what should have seemed like a gamble became a “safe bet,” and the result was Phillips getting carte blanche to reach for a gravitas some might say was beyond his grasp.

Still, one should give Warners some credit for taking that risk. As with allowing writer-director George Miller the chance to make the excellent Furiosa movie how he wanted earlier this year, despite the fact that the previous Mad Max: Fury Road only did adequately at the box office nine years earlier, the studio got behind a filmmaker and let him make the film he wanted.