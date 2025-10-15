Jared Leto’s Star Power Questioned After Tron: Ares Flops

Jared Leto’s return to blockbuster sci-fi in Tron: Ares has not gone according to plan. The film, directed by Joachim Rønning and intended to revitalize the Tron franchise many years after Tron: Legacy was released, opened to a $33.5 million domestic debut, falling short of expectations. According to a new report over at THR, this underwhelming performance has now sparked questions about Leto’s box office draw.

In Tron: Ares, Jared Leto plays the titular Ares, a brand new figure in the Grid universe who emerges to challenge the legacy of the other Tron films. Unfortunately, despite the hype surrounding Leto’s casting, critics have been mixed on his performance. Some have praised his commitment to the role and his usual watchability, but others have noted that his character’s motivations are underdeveloped, leaving some audiences less than charmed.

Tron: Ares’s $33.5 million opening is well below industry projections and an extra large “oof” considering the film’s reported $200 million production budget. Strong international ticket sales and a solid streaming performance will be necessary to at least somewhat offset the film’s domestic shortfall.

Leto was the face of the movie, both onscreen and during the press tour, and helped to slowly push it through the Hollywood development mill. At some point, the movie was even rejigged to focus on his character. In return, he also reportedly earned “a high seven figures for the role, plus a seven-figure producing fee.”