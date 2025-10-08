Tron: Ares Called “Basic” and “Emotionally Empty” in First Reactions

Tron: Ares is headed to theaters this weekend, and the long-awaited third entry in Disney’s Tron franchise has been intriguing from the get-go.

Directed by Joachim Rønning and starring Jared Leto as Ares, a powerful digital Program, this installment is set a while after Legacy and sees AI-created programs crossing over into the real world. Jeff Bridges once again returns as Kevin Flynn and he is joined by Tron newcomers Evan Peters and Gillian Anderson, with a Nine Inch Nails score replacing Daft Punk’s French electro Legacy vibe.

It sounds good. If you’ve seen the trailer, it clearly looks good. However, we’re not finding that many positive things to mention about the movie while scrolling through its initial reactions. The Guardian and The Independent have both bestowed one-star reviews on Tron: Ares, with the former calling it “mind-bendingly dull” and the latter declaring it “the worst film of the year.” Elsewhere, opinions were more mixed, with one reviewer noting the movie’s “bare bones” story to be “fine,” while another referred to it as “stylish” but “emotionally empty.”

However, some of those who got a first look at Tron: Ares this week were more enthusiastic, with one attendee crowning it “a certified banger” and another labeling it “an absolute rush from beginning to end.”