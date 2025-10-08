New He-Man Film’s Leaked Snake Mountain Design Looks More Sinister Than Ever
Prepare to go back to Eternia with this first look at Skeletor's new Snake Mountain pad.
We have a brand-new look at the long-awaited Masters of the Universe movie this week, courtesy of Mattel and Amazon MGM’s presentation at Brand Licensing Europe 2025 and via He-Mania!
Skeletor’s villainous stronghold, Snake Mountain, is looking wonderfully jagged and sinister in official concept art revealed by execs Greg Coleman and Ruth Henriquez at the event, proving that Eternia is ready to rise again on the big screen.
The BLE presentation also teased some details about the Masters of the Universe story. Travis Knight’s epic film will apparently opt for the origin story route, focusing on Adam’s (Nicholas Galitzine) transformation from a regular guy into a hero capable of going toe-to-toe with Skeletor (Jared Leto). This is quite a vintage blend of the Mattel brand’s classic myths and storytelling, which hopefully allows both older fans and newcomers to enjoy the movie.
“To build a film of the scale and scope, it takes a lot of effort, and it’s not easy to pull off,” Coleman told those in attendance. “Audiences are really discerning.”
He added, “For the long-term fans, there are easter eggs in the film, but stepping back, the entry point for fans is broad. The entry point will be very approachable for everyone… This will be the film everyone will be talking about.”
Amazon and Mattel are hoping that Masters of the Universe will be a major summer blockbuster next year, even rivaling Barbie’s runaway success, with Coleman saying “It’s not a movie in isolation. People will be wearing the merch, buying the toys and talking about it just like Barbie.”
Whether Bumblebee director Knight’s new movie, which is currently in post-production, will reach Barbie levels of popularity remains to be seen. Netflix found some success rebooting the nostalgic toy brand with their animated reboot series Revelation and Revolution, but Cannon’s 1987 big-screen He-Man debut was ultimately a flop during the decade that the character was at the height of his popularity. Although it was also panned by critics, the Dolph Lundgren-led movie has definitely gained cult status in the years since its release, especially among Cannon enthusiasts.
Masters of the Universe is set to be released on June 5, 2026.