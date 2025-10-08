New He-Man Film’s Leaked Snake Mountain Design Looks More Sinister Than Ever

We have a brand-new look at the long-awaited Masters of the Universe movie this week, courtesy of Mattel and Amazon MGM’s presentation at Brand Licensing Europe 2025 and via He-Mania!

Skeletor’s villainous stronghold, Snake Mountain, is looking wonderfully jagged and sinister in official concept art revealed by execs Greg Coleman and Ruth Henriquez at the event, proving that Eternia is ready to rise again on the big screen.

The BLE presentation also teased some details about the Masters of the Universe story. Travis Knight’s epic film will apparently opt for the origin story route, focusing on Adam’s (Nicholas Galitzine) transformation from a regular guy into a hero capable of going toe-to-toe with Skeletor (Jared Leto). This is quite a vintage blend of the Mattel brand’s classic myths and storytelling, which hopefully allows both older fans and newcomers to enjoy the movie.

“To build a film of the scale and scope, it takes a lot of effort, and it’s not easy to pull off,” Coleman told those in attendance. “Audiences are really discerning.”