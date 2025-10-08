Tron: Ares Review – When the Soundtrack Is the Star

Both Eve and Julian want to find the “permanence code,” a program which will allow objects and entities created in the Grid to port over to our world—and for longer than the 29 minutes they currently get before collapsing into a pile of crystalline ash. Eve discovers the code in a file stashed away in Flynn’s old archives; Julian will stop at nothing to get it and calls up from the Grid two of the digital soldiers he’s trying to sell to the military: Ares (Jared Leto, a long way from his 2013 Oscar win for Dallas Buyers Club) and Athena (Jodie Turner-Smith), who have those 29 minutes to find Eve and transport her to the Grid, which for reasons that aren’t entirely clear is the only place that Julian can access the permanence code.

But Ares himself is quite an intelligent and even sensitive fellow—err, program. His taste in music runs from Depeche Mode to Mozart even before stepping out of the Grid. After he gets a glimpse of our world and realizes that he may want to exercise some free will of his own, he strikes a deal with Eve to help her and possibly change the fate of AI technobabble forever.

An artificial intelligence gaining sentience and deciding it wants to live. Where have we seen that before? Only in countless other sci-fi movies and TV shows, of course. It’s a well-worn trope that can still generate some interesting ideas, but in this case neither the conception of the Ares character nor the performance by Leto can breathe new life into the conceit. While the trailers for Tron: Ares promise a sort of “first contact” story between our world and the realm of the Grid, there’s no sense of awe or mystery in this film’s perfunctory close encounters.

Ares is only in the real world for 20 minutes or so before he’s making jokes and psychoanalyzing Eve, who seems to take a slight fancy to this black-clad, bearded non-character. Leto delivers all his lines (except the jokes) in a combination of whisper and growl, and while he does have a few passing moments of humor or humanity, he has no discernible arc to play and doesn’t seem to care. He gives the impression that he’s more concerned with posing in his light-up suit.

The ladies fare better. Greta Lee is probably miscast and doesn’t have quite the right energy to carry a film of this scale, but she brings warmth and empathy to a largely underwritten role. Jodie Turner-Smith, meanwhile, has quite a few effective moments as the relentless Athena, and Gillian Anderson makes the most of her limited screen time as Julian’s more morally conscientious mother. As for Julian, Peters plays him as a pretty one-note, entitled little tech bro while Arturo Castro shines as Eve’s right hand man Seth, who provides welcome comic relief.

Rønning, a Disney house director who has Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on his resume, continues the series’ visual razzle-dazzle with a fiercely glowing red as the primary color for the bad guys (hmm, a subtle hint maybe?) against the cool blue of ENCOM. But while he maintains the standards of the previous films, he doesn’t set any fresh ones: there’s nothing particularly new introduced in Tron: Ares that we haven’t seen before. The film’s best sequence is not the endless light cycle chase through real-world city streets, but a scene in which Ares must enter Flynn’s original, old-school version of the Grid, which the film dutifully recreates (“I like the ‘80s,” Leto intones), and which inevitably leads to plenty of more fan service.