Tron Highlighted the Era of Weird Disney

When Jared Leto rides his light cycle into the world this weekend, he rides it into a cinematic landscape that’s very different from the one that introduced his predecessor. Today, Disney is synonymous with safe, formulaic entries. It’s Marvel movies earn millions by following a simple, tried and true formula, one that they cannot shake even when box office earnings point to signs of fatigue. The studio makes easy money by recycling animated movies such as Beauty and the Beast and Lilo & Stitch into CGI animated films with live actors. Critics may hate these retreads, but they never fail to do business.

In short, Disney today is bland, safe, and succesful. None of those words applied to the Disney of 1982, when writer and director Steven Lisberger created Tron with Bonnie MacBird. In 1984, the studio was still in a period of decline, having lost its way after the death of founder Walt Disney and then of his son Roy. Intercompany squabbling and a rotating group of executives meant that Disney put out some of its strangest projects—projects that aren’t good, exactly, but are far more interesting than most of their current offerings.

Something Strange This Way Comes

The first sign of the era’s experimentation was The Black Hole from 1979. Like Star Trek: The Motion Picture, which hit screens just two weeks before it, The Black Hole earned a green light because executives hoped to share in some of the financial success of Star Wars; but, also like Star Trek, The Black Hole took its cues from 2001: A Space Odyssey, which Kubrick released a decade earlier. It puts visual spectacle and a medatative tone over the whizz-bang adventure that George Lucas provided.

Directed by Gary Nelson from a script by Gerry Day and Jeb Rosebrook, The Black Hole follows the starship Palomino deep in its long-term mission, as it discovers a black hole on its return trip to Earth. Within the hole, the crew meets lost family members and a mad scientist (Maximilian Schell), who believes the phenomenon contains secrets to explore. Only the inclusion of a cute R2-D2-esque robot called V.I.N.CENT. takes the edge off the movie, which earned the first PG rating in Disney history.