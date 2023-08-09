The Hong Kong Kung Fu Movies You Need to Watch Next If You Already Love Bruce Lee

There are Kung Fu movies. Then there are Hong Kong Kung Fu movies. Starting in the ’70s, Hong Kong filmmakers dominated the martial arts genre with a unique brand of Hong Kong ballistic action, white-knuckle stunts, and exquisite fight choreography. Towering Hong Kong studios like Shaw Brothers and Golden Harvest were the prolific grindhouses that brought us Bruce Lee and so many other action movie stars at an astonishingly bounteous rate.

If you’re already familiar with Bruce Lee’s work in Hong Kong cinema and aren’t sure where to go next on your martial arts movie journey, or which stars’ filmographies you should be checking out, here are five pivotal Hong Kong martial arts films worthy of your attention. Each of these movie either launched or are part of venerated Hong Kong franchises, so you’ll have plenty to watch once you dive in!

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin a.k.a. The Master Killer (1978)

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin is the granddaddy of “wax on, wax off,” with Gordon Liu working his way through a wild array of obscure training methods inside the birthplace of Kung Fu, the Shaolin Temple. Considered as one of the greatest Kung Fu films ever made, this inspired the title of Wu-Tang Clan’s first album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

At just shy of 2 hours, the film has three major acts: Act 1 where San Te (Gordon Liu) is a scholar with no Kung Fu skills, Act 2 where San Te enters Shaolin to learn Kung Fu in specialized training chambers, and Act 3 where San Te forms the five elders and fights against the Qing Dynasty. It’s really all about Act 2. Kung Fu flick cliché training sequences are taken to a whole new groundbreaking level (the Iron Head training sequence alone is brilliant Kung Fu). The centerpiece fight is a climactic duel between Liu wielding a three-section staff versus Lee Hoi-Sang and his whirling butterfly knives.