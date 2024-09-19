10 Must-See Movies with Martial Arts Legend Lee Hoi-Sang

Lee Hoi-Sang is a venerated star of classic Hong Kong action cinema, but only hardcore fans of the genre know him by name. With well over a hundred roles to his credit, he’s easily recognized despite never being a leading man. Typically, he was the lead’s adversary. To make a strong hero, you need a strong villain, and Lee was perfect for that role.

Lee was a genuine master of Wing Chun Kung Fu, which earned him the title of “the King of Fighters.” He was a direct pupil of Grandmaster Ip Man, the same mentor who taught Bruce Lee and who’s fictionalized stories have become a subgenre of martial arts movies unto themselves. It was Lee Hoi-Sang’s martial arts expertise that drew him into the cinematic world, but despite his stardom, he remained a dedicated teacher of Wing Chun Kung Fu and inspired a generation of practitioners around the world.

Lee had a commanding physique, statuesque, cut and yoked. In his early 20s, he competed as a weightlifter and bodybuilder, as well as a swimmer. His long muscular body and his skill at Kung Fu made him a natural for the silver screen. However, he didn’t have a leading man’s face, so he played supporting roles, mostly villains. Lee frequently exaggerated the bushiness of his eyebrows, which supported more villainous parts. He was also bald, so he was cast as a lot of warrior monks. Lee often appeared shirtless onscreen to show off his spectacular physique. All these elements made him instantly recognizable to any fan whether they knew his name or not.

Lee began his film career in 1974 at the beginning of Hong Kong’s golden age of Kung Fu movies. His first credited film was Heroes Two (1974) where he had a supporting role under the pioneering martial arts director, Chang Cheh. By the late 1970s, Hong Kong was a grindhouse for martial arts films and everyone in the business was insanely productive. In 1978, Lee appeared in 18 films and in the following year, he was in an incomprehensible 20 films. In fact, 1979 was a banner year for Lee, including some of his finest work, many of which is showcased here.