It’s Harder to Sympathise with Wicked Little Letters’ True Story

Worse, there also seems to have been an attempt on Edith’s part to frame Rose’s young daughter Dorothy (renamed Nancy in the film and played by Matilda’s Alisha Weir). Two exercise books were planted on a street near to Western Road, where the Swans and Goodings lived, and discovered to contain handwriting and expletives that matched the letters, alongside the repeated name “Dorothy Gooding” and the sentence “Inspector Thomas wants pole-axing for taking my angel mother to prison.”

The bad blood between Edith and Rose, who were previously friendly in both the film and the real case, started after a complaint was made about Rose’s household to child services. The call prompted a house inspection and no wrong-doing was found. In the film, it was Edith’s bigoted father who reported Rose to the NSPCC; in reality, it was Edith herself after she reportedly overheard an argument at Easter 1920 and suspected Rose of mistreating a child.

In the film, Edith is terrified of her father and cowed by his presence. Despite being in her 40s, she’s treated like a servant and a child by him. He rudely scrapes away uneaten food she’s cooked for him and forces her to write out verses from the bible as punishment for speaking up. There’s a sinister edge and an abusive nature to Spall’s character. Edith Swan did share a bedroom with her parents as she does in the film, but in reality, she wasn’t their only child still living at home. Edith’s brothers Stephen and Ernest also lived at 47 Western Road, and Ernest was another recipient of her poison pen letters (she sent accusations of workplace theft to his employer at a seaside hotel).

Spall’s character is also responsible in the film for having sent away Edith’s fiancé Sid on the spurious grounds of him not having been a good Christian. Edith accuses him of having done it to keep her at home, under his control. In real-life, Edith’s fiancé Bert Boxall was the recipient of one of her poison letters. He reportedly broke off the engagement after receiving one of Edith’s scurrilous letters telling him that she was having an affair with a local police officer and carrying his child.

The Real Rose Gooding

The real Rose Gooding was an Englishwoman born in nearby Lewes (where she was listed as living with her parents and infant daughter on the 1911 census) and not an Irish immigrant. In the film, Rose is presented as bravely alone in the world. When she’s arrested and asked for her next of kin, she tells the police that she has nobody. In truth, Rose Gooding lived at 45 Western Road with her husband, her unmarried sister Ruth Russell and five children including Rose’s son William and daughter Dorothy, and Ruth’s children Gertrude, William and Albert.

Rose was reported to have accused her husband Bill of sleeping with her sister Ruth, and of fathering her sister’s youngest child. One eyewitness report surmised that Rose and Bill’s marriage was a violent one, and she was seen with her eye bandaged following a heated argument. The feel-good film, understandably, strips all of that away, loses the sister and the other kids, and paints Rose and Bill’s relationship in a positive and romantic light.