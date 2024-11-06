Inside the ’90s Venom Movie David Goyer Almost Made

Both Goyer’s original screenplay and the eventual Venom movies starring Tom Hardy are based on this five-year antihero run. The first Hardy movie was loosely based on Venom: Lethal Protector and the third movie, despite the inclusion of modern villain Knull, was mostly an adaptation of Venom: The Hunted.

Conversely, Goyer’s 1997 screenplay was based on Venom: Carnage Unleashed and the Spider-Man crossover Planet of the Symbiotes, though with elements of Venom: The Madness, Venom: Sinner Takes All, and Maximum Carnage thrown in for good measure.

Eddie Brock/Eddy Brock

Yes, in the screenplay, our antihero is named “Eddy.” Just go with it. The claim I’ve seen with this hypothetical movie is that they would have gotten Dolph Lundgren to play the part, and while ‘90s comic book Eddie Brock absolutely looks like Ivan Drago with five o’clock shadow, I don’t believe it. Ignoring that Lundgren was doing straight-to-video movies by this point (so ripe for internet fandom casting), the protagonist in this screenplay surely does not sound like someone who should be played by Lundgren. He’s a sad sack who gets pushed around by everyone, and even jokes about his lack of physique at one point. You get the idea that pre-bite Peter Parker would have shoved this guy into a locker.

He’s just as much a failed journalist and hasbeen loser as Hardy’s version of the character, but Hardy’s Eddie suffered because he pushed too hard and was fearless when he should have known better. The screenplay’s Eddy has a very ill-explained reason for him letting everyone walk over him, which ties into his history with Cletus Kasady. It’s easy to speculate that Goyer was blatantly just inspired by 1994’s The Mask, as the first half feels way more like him trying to rewrite it as a sci-fi flick instead of a story of Norse magic. Also, it’s worth noting, this screenplay is dated three years after New Line Cinema had massive success with Jim Carrey in a green mask going from loser to cartoon-abuser.

The Venom Symbiote

The Venom movies of the last six years are really held together by Hardy’s double role and how he plays off himself. The Venom symbiote is there for dialogue, exposition, and comedy. Unfortunately for Goyer’s screenplay, the symbiote having its own voice was more of a recent invention in the comics. Usually, Goyer’s Eddie would just talk out loud and have a one-sided conversation that we weren’t privy to. Therefore the only insight we get from the symbiote in the script is a moment where it takes over Eddie completely to give some exposition.

Using a development from the Planet of the Symbiotes storyline, the Venom symbiote is an outlier and enemy to its race due to its interest in having a full partnership with its host instead of just puppeting them, sucking them dry, and moving on to the next meal. It’s a lot more detailed than the 2018 movie’s brief mention of, “on my planet I am a loser.” It feels more important too.