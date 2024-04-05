The First Omen Ending Explained: How the Movie Changes the Original

Yet, to everyone’s surprise, it is two children who are born; a boy and a girl. The sinister religious sect within the Church hopes to put the boy out in the world where he’ll usher in an era of darkness—which supposedly will cause the increasingly secular 20th century to find Jesus again and return to the Church—so he is their priority. Thus when Margaret attempts to kill the hellspawn (and only after exacting her revenge on Cardinal Lawrence with a scalpel to the throat), all consideration is put into saving the child.

Margaret is stabbed in the abdomen by her duplicitous friend, Sister Luz (Maria Caballero), and the boy is saved—to be gifted to the American diplomat Robert Thorn (Gregory Peck in the original ’76 movie) who will soon be in his own moment of crisis. Meanwhile Margaret’s bleeding body, her unnamed daughter, and even the cursed jackal are consigned to the flames by a Church which wants to hide its sins. However, for better or maybe worse, Margaret and her daughter are saved by another daughter of the devil, half-sister Carlita (Nicole Sorace). A few years later, we find Margaret, Carlita, and their other half-sister/daughter living in seclusion. But a familiar face in Father Brennan (Ralph Ineson) comes to warn them that the evil cult within the Church knows they’re out there… and that Margaret’s son lives. They now call him Damien.

A Jackal That Changes Shape

The above sums up the basic plot points of the ending, but we imagine it is still jarring for those who haven’t seen the 1976 movie. It also might be confusing for those who have. Because in that original unholy spectacle, Robert Thorn’s situation gets an entire movie for audiences to understand the horror therein, instead of a few spare words over a rapid montage at the end of The First Omen. But yes, Gregory Peck’s character was in fact an American diplomat in Italy in the first film when his wife (Lee Remick) goes into labor. The priests at the local hospital tell Robert that their son tragically died in childbirth. So in order to spare his wife that pain, he is convinced to adopt a child born in the same hour who lost his own mother. Damien.

As the film’s nastiness unfolds, Robert eventually is forced to travel back to Italy where he digs up the supposed grave of Damien’s mother. There he finds the remains of his biological son, who died from having his head crushed in (presumably by the priests)… and the skeleton of a jackal. There is no confusion. Damien was born of a female jackal who mated with Satan.

So for The First Omen’s twist to occur—where it’s revealed Margaret is made the unwilling mother of the Antichrist—the lore needed to be changed. And in the process, it became a lot more disturbing. While bestiality is still at play, the film also throws in incest and rape with a sequence taken straight out of Rosemary’s Baby (1968) where Margaret realizes she was drugged and offered up to a demonic beast, in this case a jackal who we only see in flashes until the end of the movie where, while bathed in fire, looks half-human himself.

When The First Omen director Stevenson spoke with Den of Geek, she addressed that change and the desire to make the birth of Damien even more heinous.