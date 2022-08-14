Netflix’s Day Shift Wastes the Allure of Vampires

The film’s super-sunblock shields vampires from harmful electromagnetic radiation for about 20 minutes, and would have made for an interesting turn in a story about normally nocturnal creatures. But the concept is forgotten, disappointingly, in a fraction of the time that the invention would have offered protection to the solar-sensitive sanguinarians. It is a mere plot device, like the supergun in the Eddie Murphy/Robert De Niro/William Shatner buddy cop movie, Showtime.

Day Shift is an action-comedy masquerading as a horror flick. The movie doesn’t need vampires; they are superfluous to the plot beyond giving an excuse for acrobatic combat. Their fangs look like they came from returned off-brand costumes, and they are rendered anonymous by the ballistic bombardment which could have been aimed at any assigned villain. The vampires can be killed by a gun blast through the heart or dismemberment by a silver garrote, but wouldn’t that work just as well on double agents, villainous snipers, or a random jaywalker run over by a garlic delivery truck?

Foxx doesn’t have much to work with to distinguish himself as a vampire hunter. He’s in it for the money but approaches the role like a regular plainclothes detective or rogue federal agent. He is burdened by the stereotypical character-building subplot, in this case a chase for a standard of living, and he harbors no curiosity for the undead. Bud’s only concern is coming up with $7,000 in a week. That’s the cost of keeping his daughter Paige (Zion Broadnax) in school with straight teeth. If not, his ex-wife Jocelyn (Meagan Good) will take the kid and move to Florida.

Bud never told his family about his secret profession. They just think he’s lousy at fixing pools. But Bud is no Blade, Marvel Comics’ premiere dhampir originated by Wesley Snipes onscreen, and with a reboot starring Mahershala Ali on the way. Bud’s only superpower is knowing the right tools for the job.

Neither Day Shift nor Foxx follows Bud Jablonski into the truly dark realm of his profession, and its cost in vampire lives. Union members get a better price for the fangs the hunters rip from dead vampires’ mouths. It is the only part of a vampire which does not regenerate, and ultimately is a death sentence for the immortal bloodsucker. These fangs are coveted, broken down by worth, and the bottom line is enormous. But the brotherhood of slayers are like poachers killing elephants for ivory. Fangs and tusks are an identity, unique and powerful, in mythology and life. Elephants never forget, vampires never die.

There is only one vampire to root for in Day Shift, and it’s not the accidentally turned union rep Seth played by Dave Franco. He is beside himself in agony at the sight of his fangs in a mirror, and lost in recrimination and duty when his reflection fades. Who wants that in a vampire? But the elder vampire Audrey (Karla Souza) understands the power of pointed canines, and incisively punctures the hunters’ self-serving charade. Sadly, the film has the subtlety of a Mission Impossible sequel, and allows no interior view into the only interesting villain on screen.