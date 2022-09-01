Best Movies Coming to Netflix in September 2022

There’s also a mischievous unpredictability to the humor here, back before the jokes became formulaic in sequels, and Myers added at least one too many side characters to his repertoire. Also, despite the clear affection Myers has for the Bond movies—with the star also writing the script for Austin Powers—his mocking of the early Sean Connery and Roger Moore 007 flicks was so merciless that one could argue it caused Bond producers to run away from camp forevermore after the turn of the century. That’s got to be some kind of achievement. It also acts as a time capsule for both the nostalgia folks in the 1990s had for the ‘60s and for the ‘90s itself. Honestly, baby, trust us, it’s still kind of groovy.

Clueless (1995)

September 1

Some buggin’ Monet you know might tell you there are better comedies on Netflix right now. As if! Writer-director Amy Heckerling’s most effervescent teen comedy, Clueless, remains a timeless classic of its genre. While certainly dated in ‘90s trends and fashions, the genius of Heckerling’s script, which is a canny adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma novel, is that it really invented most of its own style and teen vocabulary. The filmmaker did this so the movie wouldn’t be dated when it released in ’95, a year after it was filmed. But it also allowed her to make an all-timer that is buoyed by the affection she has for her characters and the bubbly cast who brings them to life.

At the center of that is Alicia Silverstone as Cher, a Beverly Hills princess so charming and well-intentioned that even her vanities and entitlements seem innocuous. But everyone around her, including Stacey Dash, a babyfaced Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, and the late, great Brittany Murphy, are similarly game at building a teen world that is at once recognizable and heightened. Which is why it always feels so good to revisit them and go riding with the homies.

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

September 1

Writer-director Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of the seminal James Baldwin novel did not get the same kind of awards accolades that Moonlight (2016) enjoyed, but there are those of us who consider If Beale Street Could Talk the stronger of the two films. The picture is adapted from Baldwin’s story, which by its very title speaks of a certain universality in the Black American experience. After all, Beale Street is an iconic thoroughfare in Memphis, yet If Beale Street Could Talk is set in New York. In this mid-20th century backdrop, we see the connective tissue between Beale Street and Broadway when the young romantic lives of Fonny (Stephan James) and Tish (KiKi Layne) are devastated after Fonny is wrongfully accused of a murder in 1960s Manhattan by a racist cop.