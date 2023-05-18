How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does Fast X Have?

The One Post-Credits Scene Brings Back a Familiar Face

In the sole mid-credits sequence, a paramilitary team breaks into Dante’s abandoned headquarters, empty except for a video loop of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans singing “Happy Trails” and a smartphone. One operative picks up the phone and reveals himself to be Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), former DSS agent and Toretto ally who we also last saw in The Fate of the Furious.

Of course it’s Momoa’s Dante on the phone, who tells Hobbs that “the devil” is coming for him. After all, it was Hobbs who fired the killing shot into Dante’s dad way back in Fast Five. It seems inevitable that Furious 11 will find Hobbs reteaming with Dom once again to take down Dante together.

This is also a big deal in real life: Johnson famously left the series after the eighth installment, issuing a statement in which he lashed out at unnamed cast members (later confirmed to be Diesel) for not behaving on set as “stand-up men and true professionals” and being “too chickenshit to do anything about it.” Johnson also later confirmed reports from viewers of The Fate of the Furious who noted that he and Diesel never appeared in any shots together. Johnson and Jason Statham went on to do their own successful spinoff film, Hobbs and Shaw.

As late as 2021, prior to the beginning of filming on Fast X, Diesel reached out publicly to Johnson to mend the rift and come back for the final two Fast films, with Johnson responding that he wished the franchise the best but would not be returning.

However, Johnson himself has taken a few knocks lately: his big 2022 superhero movie, Black Adam, was a box office flop, and reports came out suggesting that he had attempted to hijack control of Warner Bros.’ DC film universe and rebuild it around his character before the movie tanked. So mending fences with Vin Diesel and returning to the Fast and Furious franchise would seem like a fortuitous opportunity for The Rock, who needs a bit of a boost right now. Hopefully he and Diesel actually appear onscreen together when the saga continues.