How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does Fast X Have?
Fast X is the first part of a larger story, so naturally you’re gonna have to sit through the credits.
This article will spoil the FAST X ENDING.
Everybody does post-credits scenes now, and the Fast and Furious saga is no different, of course, with their post or mid-credits stingers often setting up whoever’s coming for Dom Toretto’s family next. For Fast X, however, things are a little different. We already know who the villain is, so in the film’s single bonus scene—which comes midway through the end credits, and as far as we know is not followed by anything else based on our press screening—we find out who else this fiend has got his sights set on.
At the end of Fast X, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), vengeful son of Fast Five enemy Hernan Reyes, has seemingly got the Toretto clan right he wants them: Dom (Vin Diesel) and his son are trapped at the base of a massive dam that Dante is about to blow up, Dom’s brother Jakob (John Cena) is apparently dead, and Dom’s agency liaison, Ames (Alan Ritchson), has betrayed him and just crashed a plane carrying Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Han (Sung Kang).
Meanwhile Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) have escaped from a black site in Antarctica where they get picked up in the nuclear sub from The Fate of the Furious by none other than Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot), who is—like her lover Han before her—seemingly back from the dead. But there’s one more blockbuster return coming as well.
The One Post-Credits Scene Brings Back a Familiar Face
In the sole mid-credits sequence, a paramilitary team breaks into Dante’s abandoned headquarters, empty except for a video loop of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans singing “Happy Trails” and a smartphone. One operative picks up the phone and reveals himself to be Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), former DSS agent and Toretto ally who we also last saw in The Fate of the Furious.
Of course it’s Momoa’s Dante on the phone, who tells Hobbs that “the devil” is coming for him. After all, it was Hobbs who fired the killing shot into Dante’s dad way back in Fast Five. It seems inevitable that Furious 11 will find Hobbs reteaming with Dom once again to take down Dante together.
This is also a big deal in real life: Johnson famously left the series after the eighth installment, issuing a statement in which he lashed out at unnamed cast members (later confirmed to be Diesel) for not behaving on set as “stand-up men and true professionals” and being “too chickenshit to do anything about it.” Johnson also later confirmed reports from viewers of The Fate of the Furious who noted that he and Diesel never appeared in any shots together. Johnson and Jason Statham went on to do their own successful spinoff film, Hobbs and Shaw.
As late as 2021, prior to the beginning of filming on Fast X, Diesel reached out publicly to Johnson to mend the rift and come back for the final two Fast films, with Johnson responding that he wished the franchise the best but would not be returning.
However, Johnson himself has taken a few knocks lately: his big 2022 superhero movie, Black Adam, was a box office flop, and reports came out suggesting that he had attempted to hijack control of Warner Bros.’ DC film universe and rebuild it around his character before the movie tanked. So mending fences with Vin Diesel and returning to the Fast and Furious franchise would seem like a fortuitous opportunity for The Rock, who needs a bit of a boost right now. Hopefully he and Diesel actually appear onscreen together when the saga continues.
Fast X is in theaters now.