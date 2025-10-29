New Horror Movie Proves Finding Your Friends Sometimes Means Losing Extremities 

“I think it’s quite literally they can’t find their friends but also metaphorically because it feels like these girls are really close and they have a rapport with each other, but then there is a lot of these kind of messy complicated dynamics between all of them,” she explains. “They can’t quite see each other, and I think especially… with Amber, she feels like no one sees her and she doesn’t feel heard. But the other girls are not seeing, they’re not understanding. You know they’re kind of lost in their own world or focused on their own thing, or just focused on having fun.”

Howard’s character, Amber, goes through remarkable trauma early on in the film. But because her relationship with her “friends” is as messy as it is, she doesn’t feel comfortable talking to any of them about it. Because of that, she kind of ends up bringing down the mood on the whole trip, which the rest of the crew ends up pretty pissed about.

The messiness of the girls’ relationship was important to both the cast and creative team, as it really helps drive home the message of intent for Find Your Friends.

“There’s so much toxicity that we still have to overcome and it’s not just men, it’s not just women, it’s both sides,” Howard explains. “It’s just kind of like undoing generations of societal trauma that have led us to where we are today as women, you know […] I think that this movie really talks about how important it is to kind of remove all of this outside noise and see each other as women and come together.”

Internalized misogyny is a hell of a drug, and Find Your Friends has absolutely no interest in ignoring how it impacts young women as well as men. Of course who will see the end of that journey is something you’ll have to experience for yourself when it comes to Find Your Friends. The ending is simply too delightfully earned for us to go into detail here, but suffice to say if boys want to be boys, then girls will defend themselves in kind.

For Pakzad, she took the inspiration for that messaging from women who came before her.