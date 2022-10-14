Hellraiser: What Happened to Voight?

Unfortunately for Voight, he misinterpreted the gift completely. It wasn’t eternal pleasure he’d be granted by the Cenobites, but unbridled pain, manifested in being permanently impaled by a golden contraption lodged into his torso, which periodically stretches and yanks on his exposed nerves like new guitar strings to show him more pain than he’s ever felt in his life. Unwilling to accept his new unbearable existence, he pays Trevor (Drew Starkey) to manipulate others into feeding the box again so that he can ungift the not-so-awesome “sensation” the Cenobites bestowed on him. “Fuck your gift!” he screams at their end, all while their infernal golden contraption continues to churn away at his insides.

And yet again, ol’ Voight is met with some less than ideal news: The Cenobites have a strict no take-backs policy. But they are in the business of making exchanges, giving him the opportunity to trade his Liminal gift for another. He is persuaded to choose “Leviathan,” the Power configuration, a gift that—surprise, surprise—doesn’t end up being all that great either. Upon making his decision, the Liminal machine disassembles and falls to the polished floor of his mansion. But before he has a chance to bask in the freedom he thinks he’s regained, the iconic Hellraiser chains come down from the heavens to sink their hooks into him and hoist him up into the beyond.

Voight Is Now a Cenobite

Later, we see Voight bathed in heavenly light, rendered nude and bald, fastened to a floating contraption that moves him into a crucificial pose before invisible strings pull back strips of skin all over his pale, dry body before the corners of his mouth are ripped to the side, unveiling an eternal Mona Lisa smile that may become genuine or not depending on whether Voight embraces his new life as a Cenobite, dispensing precious pain on others as it was dispensed to him. But honestly? After however many days (years?) have passed since we last saw him, he now appears to be kind of into it.

As we learn, in the rebooted Helraiser universe, choosing the Power/Leviathan gift is how one becomes a Cenobite.

It’s interesting to juxtapose Voight’s rebirth as a Cenobite with the origin of Doug Bradley’s Pinhead we see in Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988). In that movie, we see Bradley’s Capt. Elliot Spencer solve the Lament configuration sometime shortly after the First World War (in the original series the puzzle box only had one configuration). Afterward, he is immediately dragged into the beyond by the chains, just like Voight.

But he’s not lifted to the heavens in a bath of light—rather, he’s isolated in darkness, hatch marks cut into his head before his signature pins are hammered deep into his skull. He winces in pain, but in the close-ups of his mouth, it almost looks as though he’s smiling. The scenes mirror each other in fascinating ways. Do the Cenobites spring froth from heaven or hell? It may be that they exist in the nether, on the razor’s edge between good and evil, pleasure and pain.