Hellraiser: Inferno Is the Most Underrated Pinhead Sequel

Whether it’s Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan or Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, almost every horror franchise out there has a skeleton or two in the closet, i.e. a sequel so poorly conceived that it’s been all but erased from memory by fans. The Hellraiser movies are no exception. Though some might point to the fourth entry, 1996’s Hellraiser: Bloodline, as the bête noire of many a Pinhead fan, that movie gets a pass on account of the studio interference and directorial changes that saw a potentially inventive entry, set partially in futuristic space, rendered into an incoherent, but still at times inventive, mess.

No, the nadir instead came with 2011’s Hellraiser: Revelations, a sequel made in a matter of weeks to ensure Dimension FIlms retained the rights to the series. A film so horrifyingly bad that to watch it more than once would border on sadomasochism.

In truth, few, if any, of the Hellraiser sequels prior to the latest Disney/Hulu effort have matched the dizzying blend of menacing intensity and eye-popping body horror that made the original such a distinctive experience, save for Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988) and, at certain points, Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992). But while most of those Pinhead-centered follow-ups can be firmly placed under the category of unmemorable rather than unwatchable, one effort from the year 2000 is worth seeking out.

Scott Derrickson Saves Pinhead from Himself

Coming at a time when the franchise was in need of a fresh direction, Hellraiser: Inferno saw the series head straight-to-DVD with Scott Derrickson assuming writing and directing duties. Thank, the Leviathan. Derrickson would go on to make his name with movies like Sinister and, more recently, The Black Phone, but back then he was a relative newcomer, having first caught the industry’s eye with his self-produced short, “Love in the Ruins” (1995). By the turn of the millennium, he was already beginning to make a name for himself in the world of horror, writing on movies like Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000) and Dracula 2000.