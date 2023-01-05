Heat, Empire Records, and the Best Movies Free on Plex in January

Make your way over to Plex TV now for the best free entertainment streaming and check back each month for Den of Geek Critics’ picks!

Empire Records

Every day can be Rex Manning Day if you want it to be! This 1995 coming-of-age comedy is about a group of record store employees trying to save their independent business during a hectic day that includes an autograph signing event for washed-up ‘80s star Rex Manning. Featuring a killer cast of 90s heartthrobs including Liv Tyler, Rene Zellweger, and Rory Cochrane, and an even better soundtrack, Empire Records is a perfect ‘90s time capsule and a good representation of that era’s teen-focused comedies.

Watch Empire Records for free on Plex now!

Heat

Michael Mann’s crime drama classic Heat is all about De Niro vs Pacino, their first onscreen showdown after years of celebrated performances. Robert De Niro plays professional thief Neil McCauley, who just pulled off a massive heist with a body count, and Al Pacino portrays Vincent Hanna, the LAPD Lieutenant tasked with investigating the robbery. Isolated from those around them, the two men share much in common, but find themselves on opposite sides of the law, both intending on doing whatever’s necessary to successfully complete their respective jobs. Featuring a stellar supporting cast including Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Amy Brenneman, and many more, as well as hyper-literate dialogue and Mann’s signature high-wire action sequences, Heat is one of the greatest films of the 90s and well worth a rewatch.

Watch Heat for free on Plex now!

L.A. Confidential

Another ‘90s classic, L.A. Confidential is a period piece adaptation of a James Ellroy novel that follows three LAPD officers (Guy Pearce, Russel Crowe, Kevin Spacey) as they attempt to solve a murder in 1950s Los Angeles while dealing with rampant, institutional police corruption. A well-executed film noir tale that takes special interest in the psychology of its characters, L.A. Confidential also offers incredible production design, an intelligent script, and lush cinematography. It’s the kind of movie that demands the audience pay attention and rewards them immensely for doing so.