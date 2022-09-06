The Witch, Hot Summer Nights, and More Best Free Movies on Plex This Month

As the summer starts to wind down and autumn approaches, it’s safe to assume you’ll be spending a bit more time indoors. Allow Plex TV to be your companion this year as the seasons change! Plex’s collection, The Cinephiles — A24 on Plex, is adding great new titles to get you in the mood for fall, but there are plenty more marquee and under-the-radar flicks to choose from on Plex. While other streamers only seem to be pulling beloved content, Plex keeps adding must-watch movies and TV shows!

This month our picks include new A24 titles as well as a found-footage horror anthology film and a little-seen Paul Rudd vehicle. Head over to Plex TV now to stream the best free entertainment available and circle back here each month for Den of Geek Critics’ picks!

The Witch (Available 9/17)

Writer-director Robert Eggers’s feature debut The Witch is undoubtedly one of the best horror films of the last ten years. Set in 1630s New England, Eggers uses era and region-appropriate dialogue and details to tell the story of settlers William, Katherine, and their five children as they put down roots near a secluded forest after being banished from their Puritan colony because of religious disputes. When newborn Samuel disappears, the family begins to turn on each other, suspecting witchcraft at play. What starts as a slow burn quickly ignites into something deeply creepy and memorable, featuring striking imagery that will stay with viewers long after the credits role. The Witch features a breakout performance from Anya-Taylor Joy, but Eggers is the real star, creating an overwhelming sense of dread by using little more than ambiance.